Blair Castle's Atholl Highlanders parade at British Embassy in Washington as part of their ongoing US tour

The Parade was held in glorious weather

As part of their ongoing tour of the United States, the Atholl Highlanders, the UK’s only private Army, raised and commanded by the Dukes of Atholl, and based at their ancestral home of Blair Castle in Highland Perthshire, have paraded at the British Embassy in Washington.

In what is the fourth tour of the States undertaken by the Atholl Highlanders in its long and proud history, and having last toured there as a regiment in 2012, the 62 strong contingent of Atholl Highlanders, including its Pipe Band and support staff, are visiting Washington, Boston, and the Massachusetts town of Athol, which claims a historical connection to the Atholl Highlanders, along with New York City.

Having performed parade marches many times in the States as part of other US tours, the Atholl Highlanders marched for the very first time in the New York Tartan Day Parade last week.

Their packed itinerary now sees them go on to the Massachusetts town of Athol, with whom they enjoy close links. Along with attending a Black Rose Dinner, and enjoying a Legion Spaghetti Supper, they will take part in a local River Race whilst staying with host families.

The Atholl Highlanders are pictured outside the British Embassy in Washington