Blair Castle's Atholl Highlanders celebrate their march in New York Tartan Day Parade 2025

Currently in the midst of an 11-day tour of the United States, Britain's only private Regiment, The Atholl Highlanders, raised and commanded by the Dukes of Atholl, and based at their ancestral home of Blair Castle in Highland Perthshire, have taken part in New York’s Tartan Day Parade at the weekend.

In what is the fourth tour of the States undertaken by the Atholl Highlanders in its long and proud history, and having last toured there as a regiment in 2012, the 62 strong contingent of Atholl Highlanders, including its Pipe Band and support staff, are visiting Washington, Boston, and the Massachusetts town of Athol, which claims a historical connection to the Atholl Highlanders, along with New York City itself.

Having performed parade marches many times in the States as part of other US tours, the Atholl Highlanders have never marched in the Tartan Day Parade before, and, as such, were honoured to take part, along with their band, which consists of ten pipers and nine drummers.

Arriving in New York on April 3, the Atholl Highlanders, who wear Clan Murray Tartan, marched in the Tartan Day Parade on April 5, before attending a ceilidh in the evening. The following day saw them parading at the British Embassy in New York.

Touring the East Coast of America, to coincide with New York Tartan Week, was the idea of His Grace, The 10th Duke of Atholl, who funded the very first trip in conjunction with the Murray Clan in 1987, visiting Boston, Athol, Concorde, the Loon Mountain Highland Games, New York, Washington, plus the Virginia Military Institute at Lexington and Williamsburg.

After the 10th Duke passed away, and the title moved to John Murray in South Africa, an Atholl Highlanders Council was created, which went on to operate a Tour Fund. It allocated money that the Atholl Highlanders received as payment for Duties at the Keepers of the Quaich, and through the Atholl Gathering, towards overseas tours, which usually had a link to the Murray family and/or Blair Castle itself.

Subsequent tours followed, in 2000 and 2012, visiting other destinations such as Quebec, Toronto, and Bermuda, along with the Massachusetts town of Athol, an approximate 90 minute drive from Boston.

In the mid 18th Century, Athol was chosen as the place to settle by an emigrating Scot, John Murray. Becoming a prominent businessman and landowner, he named the town Athol to remind him of his Scottish roots in Highland Perthshire. Although his connection to the Murray Clan remains unfounded in Blair Castle archives, the town, has, since the Atholl Highlanders first American tour in 1987, developed close links with the Regiment, and Blair Castle.

Following the Regiment parading at The State House, Boston, during its 2012 tour, a ceremony officially recognised the town of Athol’s 250th Anniversary, with June 6 declared “Athol Day”.

On this tour, local Athol families will host pairs of Atholl Highlanders in their own homes for four nights, before the Regiment returns to Scotland. Started three years ago, as a result of a special Atholl Highlanders organising committee reaching out to the local community to foster even closer links between them, the hosting provides a more personal experience than a hotel, and enables all parties to gain a deeper understanding of each other’s culture.

Kindly transporting the Atholl Highlanders to parades, and other trips and activities during their time with them, such as this year, the Girardi’s River Rat Race, a canoe race on the Athol-Orange River, the Host Families are instrumental in organising cultural and educational visits to local schools and businesses in Athol and the surrounding area. Once again, as on previous trips, the Athol Highlanders will take part in the State House Parade in Boston on April 11.

Their packed itinerary also sees them parade at the British Embassy in Washington, attend a Black Rose Dinner in Athol, and enjoy a Legion Spaghetti Supper.

With Atholl Highlanders often recruited through their family lines, there are presently six sets of brothers in the regiment and its band, together with three sets of father and sons.

RSM Graham Jack, an Atholl Highlander since 1977, and a veteran of three previous USA tours, commented on the forthcoming trip: “What a fantastic trip we are having. Although many of our members have been on a US tour before, each one always offers something new. This time, it was the honour and privilege to march in the Tartan Day Parade, which came about through our previous Adjutant,John Bullough, planting the seed of the Regiment joining the Tartan Day Parade in New York. It was an amazing experience for us all, one that we will never forget, and particularly poignant and memorable for the Atholl Highlanders attending for the first time with their sons, and for our many sets of brothers.”

Graham, who can trace his family ancestry regarding the Murray Clan back to the Battle of Culloden, went on to say: “On behalf of the Atholl Highlanders, we’d like to take this opportunity to thank the extremely hospitable host families in Athol who look after us so well. Many of us have become firm friends, with visits taking place outwith official tours, something we are sure will continue into the future. This year’s itinerary in Athol will be particularly fun with some of our members taking part in the Athol Rat Race, a break from the formality of other tasks. We always welcome the chance to get right into the heart of the community through the school and business visits too.”

On a final note, Graham said: “We’d say to any of Americans who love their history, and who’d like to find out more about the Atholl Highlanders, to make the very worthwhile trip over to Scotland to visit us at Blair Castle. May is a fantastic time to come, as we have our annual Military Parade and take part in traditional Highland Games. It’s a true Highland spectacle not to be missed!”

“The regiment was actually formed to fight American Independence on behalf of the Crown, which is another fascinating fact. However, they ended up in Ireland and never made it over to get involved in the conflict. Now, we are happy to say that we enjoy the best possible connections to the USA!”

Commenting on the Atholl Highlanders forthcoming U.S. tour, Stephen Leckie, Chair of VisitScotland, said: “For VisitScotland, New York City Tartan Week has proved a valuable means of engaging visitors and businesses through a celebration of Scottish heritage and culture. Tartan Week offers VisitScotland not only the opportunity to promote Scotland as a destination but to also showcase our fantastic cultural ambassadors such as the Atholl Highlanders.”