Bikepacking book launch comes to Inverness
Dubbed a ‘bikepacking travelogue for our times’, ‘Riding My Bike’ brings together several years of bikepacking experience gained by Mike, who is a well-known naturalist, experienced mountaineer, outdoor educator and mountain biker.
Whether you are just starting out in bikepacking or you are a seasoned pro, join Mike for an evening of adventures and anecdotes about the people he meets and cycles with, and the places he’s ridden – from the Highland Trail 550, Trans Cambrian, Lakeland 300, to his own Cylchdaith Cymru/Welsh 550 journey.
A form of adventure travel, bikepacking has been around since bikes were invented but has grown in popularity in recent years, with riders focusing on off-road trails as they combine multi-day cycling with lightweight packing.
Speaking ahead of his book tour, Mike said: “The UK is an exceptional place for bike-bound, off-road trips and I’m looking forward to sharing some of my experiences and some lessons learned with those thinking about their next bikepacking adventure.”
Attendees can expect an “engaging account of bikepacking as it should be done, with head up and eyes open." (Jethro Jessop, Bikepacker and YouTuber).
Alpkit, sponsors of the Mike Raine Book Tour, are hosting the event at their Inverness storeon Wednesday, 23 April between 6.30pm-9pm.
Tickets are available now at £12.50 each at bit.ly/4lmGiMO