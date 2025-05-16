Best tests: Driving test centres with highest pass rates revealed

Learner drivers wanting to pass their practical driving test should make a beeline for the Isles of Scilly and Scotland according to official figures which show the test centres with the highest pass rates.

The data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), and highlighted by driving experience provider TrackDays.co.uk, shows a massive difference in the pass and fail rates depending on where the practical driving test is taken.

Learner drivers in the Isles of Scilly can claim a massive pass rate of 88%. Meanwhile, the other driving test centres in the top 10 with the best pass rates are all in Scotland, with Inveraray in second place with a pass rate of 87% and Arbroath in third place with a pass rate of 79%.

Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, said: “The Isles of Scilly conjures up images of beautiful landscapes and unique wildlife, so it’s great that it can also boast the highest pass rate for the practical driving test in the country, which might encourage even more visitors for a different reason!”

On the other hand, learner drivers might want to avoid Featherstone near Wakefield, Wolverhampton in the West Midlands and Chingford on the outskirts of London.

These are the test centres with the lowest pass rates with Featherstone and Wolverhampton managing just 34%, and Chingford only marginally better with 36%.

Meanwhile, further analysis by TrackDays.co.uk with data from the DVSA and Department for Transport (DfT) shows a huge fall in the number of learner drivers passing their theory test.

In 2007/08, the pass rate was 65%, but it has now dropped to just 45%, representing a 31% decrease.

Dan added: “With theory tests appearing harder to pass, and with a big geographical difference in practical pass and fail rates, then perhaps learning to drive at the earliest opportunity in a safe environment with expert instructors is a sensible option.”

Juniors from as young as 10 years old can get experience behind the wheel with professional driving lessons on circuits and airfields. These include TrackDays.co.uk’s Young Driver Training and Under 17s Driving Lessons packages, available at venues across the country.