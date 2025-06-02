Bellshill firefighters bring fire safety and smiles to Hatton Lea Care Home

Residents and colleagues at HC-One Scotland’s Hatton Lea Care Home in Bellshill, Lanarkshire, enjoyed an exciting and educational visit from Bellshill Fire Service as part of the fire brigade’s ongoing training programme for new recruits.

The fire drill, which took place at the Orbiston Community at HC-One Scotland’s Hatton Lea Care Home, provided a valuable opportunity for trainee firefighters to experience real-world procedures in a care home environment. The event not only showcased the practical skills of the local fire service but also underscored the importance of fire safety in the community.

Residents were thrilled to witness the fire engines arrive and observe the firefighters in action as they tackled a simulated emergency. The live demonstration served as both an informative experience and a reassuring reminder of the vital role these brave men and women play in keeping everyone safe.

Beyond the training exercise, the firefighters took time to engage personally with residents. A particularly heartwarming moment occurred when a 22-year-old firefighter and two of his colleagues shared a friendly conversation with 89-year-old resident Margaret Nash. Their interaction brought smiles and joy to all who witnessed it, symbolising the warmth and trust between Hatton Lea and their local emergency services.

Resident Margaret Nash at HC-One Scotland’s Hatton Lea Care Home with Firemen from Bellshill Fire Service

June Sugden, HC-One Scotland’s Hatton Lea Care Home Manager said: “This visit was not only a key part of the fire service’s training but a powerful example of community spirit.

“Our residents loved meeting the firefighters and watching them at work—it sparked a lot of conversation and appreciation for what they do.”