Bellshill care home to host carnival games afternoon for ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ Care Home Open Week 2025

HC-One Scotland’s Hatton Lea Care Home, in Bellshill is excited to welcome in members of the local Bellshill community for a special Carnival Games Afternoon on Saturday, June 21 from 2pm to 3.30pm, as part of this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations.

Care Home Open Week, running from Monday, June 16 to Sunday, June 22 is a nationwide initiative led by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities. Throughout the week, Hatton Lea Care Home will be opening its doors to residents’ families, local neighbours, and prospective team members.

HC-One’s theme for this year is ‘The Big Summer Weekender’, celebrating the fun and nostalgia of classic British summer holidays. Hatton Lea will be hosting an array of summer-themed activities and entertainment, with the carnival games afternoon being a key highlight.

The home will be transformed with cheerful seasonal decorations to set the scene for the festivities. Guests will enjoy traditional carnival games, light refreshments, and the chance to mingle with residents and care home staff in a joyful, relaxed atmosphere.

Beyond the festivities, the event will also be an opportunity for visitors to learn more about careers in care and the vital role care homes play in their communities. Visitors can chat with Hatton Lea team members about volunteering roles, career opportunities, and the rewarding experience of working in the social care sector.

June Sugden, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Hatton Lea Care Home, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be taking part in this year’s Care Home Open Week. It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring people together, celebrate our amazing residents and team, and show our local community what life is really like here at Hatton Lea.

“We’re particularly excited about our Carnival Games Afternoon – it’s going to be a fantastic event full of smiles, memories, and connection.”