Beavers to return to Glen Affric after four centuries
Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) and conservation charity Trees for Life have worked together on the plan since 2022. The project will see a family of beavers released into Loch Beinn a’ Mheadhoin within a National Nature Reserve owned by FLS, with the first animals expected to arrive this autumn.
The beavers will be translocated from farmland in other parts of Scotland where they are considered unsuitable and at risk of being culled. Their return follows two years of consultations with local communities, carried out in three phases before FLS submitted the licence application last December.
Alan McDonnell, Head of Nature Restoration at Trees for Life, said the decision represents an important step for the Highlands. “FLS should be congratulated for its hard work and for showing leadership as a government agency,” he said, adding that a dedicated Beaver Management Officer will provide support to the community to address any issues that arise.
Supporters of the reintroduction say beavers play a key role in restoring ecosystems by creating wetlands, improving water quality, reducing flood risks, and storing carbon. They are also expected to generate economic activity through eco-tourism.
The reintroduction to Glen Affric builds on efforts elsewhere in Scotland, where beaver populations have been steadily expanding after their official return to the country in 2009.