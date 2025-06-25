Beatson Cancer Charity awarded £82,950 Young Start grant to support RadioTherapy podcast

Beatson Cancer Charity has received a Young Start award of £82,950 from The National Lottery Community Fund to continue the success of RadioTherapy – a podcast created by and for young people who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grant will support the production and marketing of the podcast over the next three years and also cover travel and accommodation costs for young people across Scotland who take part in the project.

RadioTherapy is a powerful platform that brings together young people affected by cancer to share their experiences in their own words. The podcast has been praised for tackling difficult topics with honesty, warmth and insight – helping young people feel less alone during treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RadioTherapy began as an idea from Julie Cain, Teenage Cancer Trust’s National Lead Nurse for Scotland. When she brought it to Beatson Cancer Charity, we were delighted to support – and we’re proud to continue funding the podcast as it grows, giving more young people the chance to share their stories and connect with others across Scotland.

RadioTherapy

Abby Maxwell, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the age of 22, said: “I think it has been so amazing that this podcast has brought us all together. I wouldn’t have met any of the amazing people that I have met throughout the way if I hadn’t been approached to do RadioTherapy.

"When I was approached, I was only in remission a couple of months, so I really had no idea about the world. Having a group of young people that understood what I was going through really helped me.

"So, I feel like the extra funding for the next three years is just going to open up a platform for so many young people to share their story, because cancer isn’t linear and it doesn’t affect everyone in the same way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Personally, I love listening to every episode because I love to hear other people that have experienced it as well – so I think that young people diagnosed may also find listening helpful.”

Abby Maxwell

Dana Maitles, from Glasgow, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma at 18 and also featured in the podcast. She said:

“Being part of the podcast was such a memorable experience. Sharing my story, and hearing and understanding other people’s fears and strengths has allowed me to understand my own – and has allowed me to get stronger without the feeling of guilt.

"For me, it has been huge to connect with other people as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it is amazing we got the funding from the Young Start award from The National Lottery Community Fund – it’s huge.”

Dana Maitles

Kate Still, Scotland Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We’re thrilled to have been able to fund such innovative and inspiring groups through Young Start once again.

"The skills, confidence and knowledge the thousands of young people will gain through taking part in these projects will be invaluable in building brighter futures with more opportunities.

"We are always keen to support projects which put Scotland’s young people at the heart of the development and running of services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pauline Evans, Philanthropy Manager at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “Beatson Cancer Charity is proud to be one of the many organisations benefiting from The National Lottery Community Fund’s commitment to empowering young people across Scotland.