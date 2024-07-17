BBC ALBA celebrates 25 years of Skipinnish with a special broadcast of Edinburgh Castle concert

BBC ALBA is giving viewers the chance to relive a special concert celebrating 25 years of Skipinnish with the broadcast of Skipinnish Aig A' Chaisteal.

As part of the summertime Castle Concerts series, Scotland's celebrated Celtic rock band Skipinnish played a stunning set at Edinburgh Castle to celebrate their 25th anniversary. Supported by Scottish folk singer Karen Matheson OBE, and with guest appearances from long-time collaborator Rachel Walker, Runrig legend Malcolm Jones and The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Pipes and Drums, the open-air concert paid homage to the band’s journey, emerging from the heart of the Scottish Highlands and Islands to become a household name across the nation.

Recorded at Edinburgh Castle in front of thousands of fans, BBC ALBA is giving audiences across the country the chance to revel in the musical highlights of the momentous concert. Viewers have the opportunity to watch the band perform some of their best loved songs, including fan favourites Walking on the Waves, Alive and The Island, just a week after the live event, on Friday 19 July.

Angus MacPhail, founding band member said “This was the gig of a lifetime. The majestic setting, our friends and heroes Malcolm Jones, Karen Matheson and Donald Shaw joining us, the power and presence of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Pipes and Drums, the sheer number of our amazing fans and the sound of them cheering and singing – even the weather was on our side! Our families were there with us to celebrate and importantly it’s been captured for posterity by BBC ALBA.”

Calum McConnell, Commissioning Executive at BBC ALBA, said: “Being at Edinburgh Castle last Friday, basking in the glorious summer sunshine and witnessing an incredible musical performance from Skipinnish was a moment that will live long in the memory.

“Their longstanding success is testament to the growing popularity of Scottish traditional music. It’s great to be able to share such an iconic concert with BBC ALBA viewers – giving both those who were unable to be in attendance, and the fans who made their way to Scotland’s capital, a chance to relive a magical night.”

Alongside the music that made the band famous, an additional programme will broadcast on BBC ALBA later this year, featuring exclusive interviews with members and co-founders Angus MacPhail and Andrew Stevenson.

