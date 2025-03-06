BBC ALBA busts myths about autism in new documentary

BBC ALBA puts a spotlight on Scotland’s autistic artists as they share how creativity has helped them find community, harness their unique talents and express their individuality in a new documentary, Trusadh: Mo Mhac-meanmna Òtasamach [My Autistic Imagination].

The hour-long programme, premiering on Monday March 10 at 9pm, follows writer and artist Eòghainn MacGregor as they travel the length of the country to meet with musicians, painters, illustrators and dancers to challenge the preconception that autistic people are too technical and detail oriented to use their imagination.

Texas-born Eòghainn, who was diagnosed with autism at 36-years-old, says: “There is a saying: if you know one autistic person, then you know one autistic person. It’s a huge community with a variety of people in it. It’s important to remember that we do not have all the same traits and characteristics.”

This proves to be true in the conversations Eòghainn has throughout their journey, which takes them to Ullapool to meet young autistic activist, Nuala MacDonald, whose creativity knows no bounds. She explains that, for her, autism gives her a strong creative advantage allowing her to imagine things in great detail and edit visuals in her mind.

In Glasgow, they visit Project Ability – an inclusive space that offers users the opportunity to participate in an artistic community no matter what their needs. Then, in Edinburgh, two friends take Eòghainn on a sensory journey, using dance and soundscape to draw them into the weird and wonderful world of mushrooms.

Meeting David Nicolson from the National Autism Awareness Society, who is also a musician, they discuss the challenges for autistic people accessing the arts in Scotland, and beyond. A notoriously tough industry to navigate, where networking can be the difference between success and struggle, neurodiverse people are often at a disadvantage when it comes to turning their creative pursuits into a career. Eòghainn knows this all too well, having written 38 fantasy novels. Their latest book launch cum birthday celebration sees Eòghainn opt out of the pressures of publicity, and instead, celebrate with friends, removing all anxieties around having to be “the life of the party”.

The status of US-native Eòghainn’s leave to remain application, adds an emotional weight to their journey. Having moved frequently across the States as a child, they describe arriving in Scotland at 19 as an immediate feeling that they’d found home. Eòghainn’s creative work has enabled them to stay in Scotland so far, but the future hangs in the balance as that permission nears its end and they await a decision that could finally allow them to confirm their place in Scotland forever. Leaning on the supportive network they have cultivated here, they add: “Every autistic person I know wants to connect to people, to be part of a community and make friends.”. The documentary reaches an emotional conclusion as the verdict is finally delivered.

