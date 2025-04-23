BASC calls for delay to Muirburn Licensing Scheme amid concerns over code

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC), Scotland’s largest shooting and conservation organisation, is calling on the Scottish Government to pause the implementation of the proposed muirburn licensing scheme until the 2026/27 season.

The association warns that pushing ahead with the scheme in its current state risks creating confusion, eroding trust, and undermining efforts to manage Scotland’s uplands effectively.

The Government intends to enforce the licensing regime from 15 September 2025, coinciding with the start of the 2025/26 muirburn season. Yet, with the Muirburn Code still under active consultation by NatureScot, BASC argues that further clarity is required. Members and practitioners across the country are voicing deep concern over the practicality and workability of the proposals.

Compounding these issues is the recent surge in wildfires across Scotland, highlighting the vital importance of controlled burning as a land management tool. Introducing licensing at this point - without clarity, consensus, or readiness - would be reckless.

BASC Scotland director Peter Clark.

BASC has been engaging robustly in the consultation process to ensure that its members’ voices are not only heard but heeded. Among the most pressing issues are ambiguous guidance on peatland depth measurement, the unclear distinction between legal obligations and best practice, and overly prescriptive restrictions on burning on slopes. These gaps must be addressed before any licensing regime can be credibly implemented.

The association also points to the chaotic rollout of the grouse shoot licensing scheme in 2024 as a stark warning. Despite clear advice from BASC to delay the scheme, it was rushed in before the 12th August start date - resulting in some confusion, particularly around the land that was covered by grouse shoot licences.

Concerns are not confined to the shooting community. Other rural organisations, including the National Farmers’ Union of Scotland, have echoed BASC’s alarm, warning of the wide-ranging implications for landowners, farmers, and land managers.

