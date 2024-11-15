Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison Story in Scotland

By LYNNE STEELE
Contributor
Published 15th Nov 2024, 16:12 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 16:20 GMT
Spring dates released for Barry Steele Roy Orbison story in Scotland - Premier venues in Perth, Ayr And Glasgow will be welcoming the production to their venues

🌼 Get Ready for Spring 2025: Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison Story Tour! 🎶

We are excited to announce the upcoming Spring 2025 tour of "Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison Story," a spectacular celebration of the iconic music of Roy Orbison and the legendary Traveling Wilburys!

**Tour Highlights:**- **Top-Class Show:** Experience an unforgettable evening filled with the heart and soul of Roy Orbison’s timeless hits.- **Incredible Voices:** Barry Steele, alongside a talented ensemble, will bring you the powerful vocals and harmonies that defined an era.- **Stunning Production:** Enjoy a visually captivating performance, complete with state-of-the-art lighting and sound that will transport you to the golden age of rock 'n' roll.

Barry SteeleBarry Steele
Barry Steele

**Tour Dates:** 27 April Perth Concert Hall

28 April Ayr Gaiety

28 May Glasgow Pavilion

Join us as we journey through the unforgettable music that has touched the hearts of millions. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering these classics for the first time, this show promises to be a night to remember!

Don’t miss out on your chance to witness this extraordinary show.

Thank you for your continued support. We can’t wait to see you at the show!

