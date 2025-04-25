Barrhead Travel’s team of apprentices graduate to full-time employment

2024 cohort celebrated with graduation ceremony at Barrhead Travel HQ

One of the UK’s leading travel agencies, Barrhead Travel, has celebrated its latest cohort of apprentices moving into full-time positions with the company.

The team of twenty apprentices from across the UK, included those in sales, business development and marketing roles, were acknowledged at a graduation ceremony at Barrhead Travel’s Glasgow headquarters, recognising the completion of the apprenticeship programme. All the apprentices have been offered and accepted full-time positions within the business.

A full day celebration took place for the apprentices and included a panel discussion with Barrhead Travel President Jacqueline Dobson and Managing Director Nicki Tempest-Mitchell – with both beginning their careers as trainees in the travel industry over thirty years ago. The apprentices also heard presentations from head office teams to help give provide insights into the wider business. Following a short ceremony to officiate each apprentice’s graduation, the evening concluded with dinner and celebrations with the apprentices.

The firm’s apprenticeship programme offers young people the opportunity to build a prosperous career in the travel retail sector including positions within marketing, HR and IT as well as sales positions in all of Barrhead Travel’s retail locations.

Barrhead Travel has been an advocate for apprentices and young people since its inception in 1975 and has taken on thousands ofapprenticesin its 50-year history. More than half of the company’s senior management team began their careers as trainees and understand the benefits of a blended approach to education and learning on the job.

Jacqueline Dobson, President of Barrhead Travel said:“Creating strong talent pipelines and nurturing homegrown talent is the backbone of businesses like ours.

“This is why we have consistently championed the need for strong government investment over the past few decades. Unfortunately, in recent years, many courses have been defunded, leaving businesses to shoulder the responsibility of investing in and supporting the future careers of young people. We remain dedicated to closing this gap through our tailored apprenticeship programmes and creating lifelong careers.

“Apprenticeships not only benefit young people by providing real work experience and development, but they bring fresh approaches and ideas to the business. Over the years, we’ve seen real innovation driven by some of our young people.

“We are very proud of our graduates and are delighted to be able to say we’re expanding the programme for 2025, doubling our intake of apprentices for the coming year.”

Barrhead Travel re-launched its apprenticeship programme in 2023, unveiling a bespoke programme that had been redesigned exclusively for its business. Following its success, the group announced earlier this year that it would double its current intake, taking on an additional 20 new apprentices during 2025.