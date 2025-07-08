Barratt and David Wilson Homes Scotland site managers named as best in the country for quality

Eleven site managers from Barratt and David Wilson Homes Scotland have won an NHBC Pride in the Job Award in recognition of their commitment to building homes of outstanding quality.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its 45th year, the prestigious Pride in the Job Awards recognise the very best site managers from around the country and the following Barratt & David Wilson Homes Site Managers in Scotland are amongst them:

Marc Duncan, King's Gallop, Aberdeen (BDWH North Scotland)

Barry Fraser, Findrassie, Elgin (BDWH North Scotland)

Alan Smith, Keiller's Rise, Dundee (BDWH North Scotland)

Scott MacNicol, Riverside Quarter, Aberdeen (BDWH North Scotland)

Michael Roarty, Eaglesham View, East Kilbride (BDWH West Scotland)

Alistair Grant, Calder Gardens, Coatbridge (BDWH West Scotland)

Michael Hastings, Jackton Hall, East Kilbride (BDWH West Scotland)

Robert Hamilton, Torrance Park, Holytown (BDWH West Scotland)

Shaun Quinn, Rosewell Meadow, Rosewell (BDWH East Scotland)

Scott Birrell, Kingslaw Gait, Kirkcaldy (BDWH East Scotland)

Ewan MacLean, West Craigs Quarter, Edinburgh (BDWH East Scotland)

Barratt Redrow site managers have won 115 Pride in the Job Quality Awards this year, more than any other homebuilder for the 21st year in a row. This achievement highlights how important building high-quality, sustainable homes for its customers is to Barratt and David Wilson Homes Scotland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards rate site managers against key criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail. The awards celebrate the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on-time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

Alison Condie, Regional Managing Director for Barratt and David Wilson Homes Scotland, said: “These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrate our long-term commitment to building some of the best quality homes in the country, reinforcing our dedication to excellence in construction and putting customers at the heart of everything we do. I’d like to congratulate our 11 site managers, each of them goes the extra mile to ensure our customers receive a superior home and service.”