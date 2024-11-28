Barnardo's Scotland issues plea for new adopters

The country’s leading children’s charity is today issuing a plea for more people to consider adoption after figures revealed that the number of adopters on the national register had dropped by almost 20% in the space of a year.

Ahead of the start of Adoption Week (25 November to 1 December), Barnardo’s Scotland has pointed to Scottish Adoption Register (SAR) figures that show the number of registered adopters has fallen from 209 at the end of March 2023 to 169 on the corresponding date this year. That is a decrease of 19%.

What’s more, in the 2022/23 time period, 135 prospective adoptive families were added to the register, but, in 2023/24, this number stood at 105 – a drop of 22%. According to the most recent SAR Annual Report: “Should the pattern of lower numbers of families continue, Scotland could begin to experience similar concerns currently evident in the remaining nations of the UK, where there are higher numbers of children than families.”

Anne Whyte, Assistant Head of Business for Family Placement Scotland at Barnardo’s, said: “We are currently seeking more applications from prospective adopters that can consider those children that wait the longest to be adopted. For example, there is what we would term ‘older children’ – i.e. those aged four years old and above. We’d also love to hear from those who would consider adopting brothers and sisters who live together or are being reunited, and/or those with complex needs.

Many children across Scotland are awaiting to be adopted.

“These children wait the longest for their ‘Forever Families’, and we are keen to close that gap. Where it isn’t possible for brothers and sisters to live together, it’s important that adopters can support ongoing family time, where appropriate, enabling these important relationships to remain in place throughout their lives.”

One couple who have adopted through Barnardo’s had this to say: “Adopted siblings are the whole world to one another and we must keep that bond strong.” Another couple added: “Our child might not be genetically ours, but every day we see our influence in his developing personality. He’s got his dad’s sense of humour and he’s adventurous with food like mum – and it’s like he has always been home.”

For those worried about embarking on the adoption journey, Anne Whyte has the following advice: “Don’t be afraid to reach out to agencies and ask as many questions as you need to. Do your research to develop your understanding of the needs of the children waiting for their forever family. Make links with other adopters because hearing about the process from someone who has been through it – with all the hopes, fears, highs, and lows – is so incredibly valuable.

“Ask yourself if you are ready to learn, reflect on your own life experiences and develop new perspectives and ways of thinking. We don’t expect people to come to this process with all the answers – we want them to come with the openness to learn and develop.”

Anne Whyte of Barnardo's Scotland

A social worker who supports adopting families had this to say: “As a social worker with many years’ experience of supporting individuals and couples through the adoption process, I can think of no greater work-related pleasure than witnessing first-hand the joy in the hearts and faces of children and their new parents brought together through adoption.”

The theme for Adoption Week 2024 is: Listening to and supporting the experience of Adoption in Scotland. There is a Barnardo’s Adoption Service online information session taking place on Thursday of this week (28 November from 12:30 to 1:30pm). For more information, please visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/1049459390287?aff=oddtdtcreator.

At Barnardo’s, the purpose is clear: Changing childhoods and changing lives, so that children, young people, and families are safe, happy, healthy, and hopeful. Last year, the charity worked with thousands of children across Scotland through more than 150 services and partnerships.

Across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, Barnardo’s provided essential support to 373,200 children, young people, parents and carers through more than 800 services and partnerships across the UK. This included more than 170 services in Scotland.

Adoption can be a most rewarding way of life.