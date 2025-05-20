Balance Power secures planning approval for 29.9MW Coylton battery storage project
The Coylton project is comprised of 18 battery units and spans 2.67 hectares. By allowing more clean energy to be integrated into the grid, it will help reduce CO2 emissions by about 11,050 tonnes annually, equivalent to taking around 7,900 cars off the road, or planting 17,700 trees.
As part of its commitment to delivering wide-ranging, meaningful benefits to the local community, Balance Power has also installed rooftop solar panels at the Ochiltree Community Hub. This will provide a cleaner, cheaper and more secure power supply to support the centre’s valuable work in the area.
Approval for the Coylton battery storage project was achieved from East Ayrshire Council following an extensive community consultation process. Collaborating with the community, town council, and local district councillors, Balance Power listened to concerns and incorporated feedback to ensure that the project will meet community needs across its lifecycle.
The storage facility is expected to be operational by summer next year. After its lifecycle the project will be decommissioned, and the site will be returned to its former use and condition.
Oli Pettersen, Connections Manager at Balance Power, said: “We are proud to have secured unanimous approval for this project from East Ayrshire Council and are grateful for the support we’ve received from local community throughout the process. As well as advancing local and national net zero goals, this battery storage site is set to make a positive impact on Coylton and the surrounding area,creating local construction and operation jobs and bolstering its energy security and reliability.
“We’re especially pleased to be supporting the Ochiltree Community Hub as part of our work in the area – it’s a targeted but impactful way that we can contribute to the incredible work being done there.”
Since 2017, Balance Power has been pioneering decentralised energy projects across the UK, collaborating with landowners, communities, and councils to support grid stability and achieve national decarbonisation targets. It has successfully advanced 36 energy projects to planning consent, with over 2GW of projects in development. Balance Power continues to lead the transformation of the UK’s energy landscape.