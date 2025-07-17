Ayrshire vet clinic inspires young animal lovers during primary school visit
Children in Saltcoats and Dalry have been embracing their inner veterinarians as part of an initiative to inspire the next generation of animal lovers.
The veterinary team from The Oaks Vets - part of the Pet Health Club network – and some four-legged friends visited children at Caledonia Primary School and St Palladius Primary School to teach them about responsible pet ownership and the important role that vets play in keeping animals happy and healthy, the perfect activity to send the schools off on their summer holidays
The interactive session gave pupils from both schools the chance to learn about veterinary medicine, as well as pet responsibility and animal welfare, including proper nutrition, exercise and health checks.
The initiative is part of Pet Health Club’s ‘Little Paws’ campaign, ensuring that children understand how to safely and responsibly care for new puppies and kittens being welcomed into the home.
The campaign also features a fun, interactive online quiz where people can test their knowledge of puppy and kitten care before they take on a new pet and find lots of advice on caring for a new member of the family.
Dr Sarah Lamont, Veterinary Surgeon at The Oaks Vets, said: “It was a pleasure to visit both Caledonia Primary School and St Palladius Primary School and introduce children to the world of veterinary care.
“The young people were incredibly engaged and enthusiastic throughout the sessions and didn’t hesitate to share their experiences with their own pets at home.
“Teaching young people about responsible pet ownership and animal welfare from an early age is so important.
“By helping them understand the role that vets play and how to care for animals properly, we’re not only ensuring the wellbeing of pets now but also fostering a new generation of compassionate and responsible pet owners for the future.
“We all had a great time!”
To learn more about Little Paws from Pet Health Club and take the online quiz, visit: https://www.pethealthclub.com/uk/little-paws.