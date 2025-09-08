Ayrshire shopper scoops over £520 for CHAS in Aldi Supermarket Sweep

Aldi Scotland’s much-loved Supermarket Sweep challenge recently returned to Ayrshire, and one lucky local winner has raised £522.73 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) while picking up the same amount in Aldi favourites for herself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi's popular Supermarket Sweep is inspired by the legendary gameshow and arrived in Kilmarnock on Thursday, August 28. Lucky shopper Adele Chester, who was chosen as the winner of a competition, took part in the five-minute trolley dash for CHAS.

As well as taking home a trolley full of goodies, Aldi Scotland matched the cash value of Adele’s haul, donating all proceeds to CHAS to help support over 500 babies, children and young people across Scotland with life-shortening conditions and their families. In 2025 every penny raised through the initiative will go directly to CHAS, with £10,000 pledged in support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi Supermarket Sweep winner, Adele Chester, said: “Wow! What an amazing experience to raise money for a fantastic charity and have fun at the same time. When I received the email telling me I had won I tried to develop a strategy but that quickly went out the window and it turned into run and grab anything I passed!

Adele Chester raised over £520 for CHAS as part of Aldi Scotland's Supermarket Sweep.

“A huge thank you to Lauren and all the team at Kilmarnock for making it such a brilliant event in support of CHAS.”

Sarah Coy, Associate Paediatric Specialist, CHAS said: “CHAS provides unwavering care to children with life-shortening conditions and their families at every step of this hardest of journeys. This partnership with Aldi helps us continue to deliver expert care in our hospices, in hospitals and at home, so families can make the most of precious moments together.

“In the Kilmarnock area, CHAS supports 11 families through our hospices and joint CHAS/NHS teams in Scotland’s children’s hospitals, as well as via our CHAS at Home service, offering nursing, medical, emotional and practical support in the family’s own home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland said: “Our annual Supermarket Sweep holds a special place in the Aldi calendar, and we’re so pleased to bring it back for another year. Congratulations to Adele, who managed to raise a fantastic £520 for CHAS, while snapping up a whole load of Aldi favourites for herself.

“CHAS is an incredible organisation which does invaluable work for families in Scotland. We are committed to raising as much money as possible so the charity can continue to provide vital hospice care to children with life-shortening conditions, and unwavering support to families during the most difficult moments imaginable.”