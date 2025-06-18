Ayrshire-based civil engineering company cuts project time in half with technology investment

Ayrshire-based civil engineering firm Dalcon Ltd has boosted onsite productivity and halved project timescales by investing in four Trimble® Earthworks excavator systems from SITECH UK & Ireland.

With the help of SITECH, authorised dealer of Trimble® Civil Construction Field Systems, Scotland-based Dalcon Ltd. has invested in four Trimble Earthworks for Excavator systems. This machine control platform is designed to significantly improve productivity, cost efficiencies and sustainability onsite by integrating several advanced technology features.

Neil Wilson, Director at Dalcon Ltd, said: “This is our largest investment in advanced construction technology to date and the effect on productivity has been eye opening, with one project already being eight weeks ahead of schedule, and on track to be completed in half the estimated time.

“Since SITECH delivered and installed the systems, we have seen a significant increase in accuracy, efficiency and productivity across multiple projects. By automating processes that were previously achieved manually we have reduced the time taken on excavation jobs. The system enables operators to grade to specification whilst maximising each truck load, helping contractors to achieve more with the same machine.

“Reducing downtime is key to enhancing productivity for contractors. By leveraging precision technology, we can minimise the risks of over-digging or striking hazardous areas and minimise the need to wait for updated site-data from surveyors. In addition, the system allows for site connectivity and remote diagnostics which further reduces the risk of downtime. Our team can monitor the integrated machines from anywhere, increasing the ability to run multiple sites as efficiently as possible.”

Neil explains how the systems have also made an impact on safety for contractors: “Crucially, the technology is accessible for operators of all skill levels, and by automating processes we have reduced the need for personnel to be working directly alongside heavy machinery by approximately 25%. The system uses angle sensors and GNSS receivers to provide highly accurate information on the excavator’s position and bucket location, which reduces the risk of accidents on site, freeing up personnel for more vital tasks.”