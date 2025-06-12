Award-winning supper club model gets major Edinburgh venue partnership

Event combines hospitality and a quest to tackle homelessness

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community dining is being reimagined this October as leading hospitality venue and homelessness charity join forces for a powerful night that combines food, immersive storytelling and a mission to tackle homelessness head-on.

Surgeons Quarter has partnered with the charity Cyrenians to host a flagship fundraising event, the Supper Soirée.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is set to take place on Thursday, October 30 at the Prince Philip Building- one of the four historic venues managed by Surgeons Quarter.

Sue O'Neill-Berest and Dominik Kawalec creating bespoke menu

With a shared passion for creating meaningful community experiences, the partnership marks the first time the Supper Club concept will be hosted on this scale, showcasing fresh produce from Cyrenians’ organic farm.

Scott Mitchell, Managing Director at Surgeons Quarter, said: “Food has a way of bringing people together, and we’ve long admired the community built around Cyrenians Supper Club events.

“At SQ, we’ve built a reputation around sustainable, purposeful hospitality and this event is a perfect extension of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everything we do contributes to global healthcare improvement. Working with a charity like Cyrenians allows us to reflect those same principles at a local level, helping people live healthier, more supported lives.”

L-R,Dominik Kawalec, Sue O'Neill-Berest and Scott Mitchell

The evening will feature a banquet-style menu curated by Executive Chef Dominik Kawalec, using fresh, seasonal ingredients grown at Cyrenians’ farm. Each course will reflect a different part of the charity’s work, from prevention and early intervention to support into stable housing.

Guests will enjoy a specially created welcome drink, followed by a thought-provoking, interactive dining experience that shines a light on the people and programmes supported by Cyrenians. Games and a live auction will also be held on the night, raising vital funds for the charity’s frontline services.

The evening is also a celebration of Cyrenians’ award-winning supper club model, originating with chef Noura, whose authentic Syrian dishes and warm community spirit have made these supper club events one of Edinburgh’s hottest tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Bell, Fundraising Manager at Cyrenians, said: “There’s a real sense of magic in these events. Noura’s food has always brought people together, not just to share a meal, but to connect through stories, cultures and community.

“With Surgeons Quarter’s support, we’re taking that to a new level.

“Whether you’re a long-time supporter or discovering our events for the first time, we promise a night that delivers unforgettable flavours, powerful moments, and a positive impact in your community.”

Between 2018 and early 2020, Cyrenians hosted 26 supper clubs with more than 500 attendees. This marks the first large-scale iteration, reinforcing the charity’s commitment to meaningful, community-led fundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funds raised on the night will go directly towards Cyrenians’ frontline work supporting people at risk of or currently experiencing homelessness. This includes services like addiction recovery, family mediation, and access to community food education.

Surgeons Quarter has an established partnership with Cyrenians, with Café 1505 acting as a veg bag collection hub and a key site in the composting of coffee grounds for use on the charity’s farm and is fully sponsoring the Soirée.

Previous collaborations have included joint awareness events and sustainability initiatives, making the Supper Soirée a natural progression of the organisations’ shared values.

Tickets for the event are priced at £120 per person or £1,100 for a table of ten, with capacity limited to 100 guests to maintain the intimate, community-focused spirit of previous supper clubs. Tickets are available here: https://cyrenians.scot/suppersoiree

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surgeons Quarter promotes, sells, and manages all commercial activities held within the RCSEd campus.