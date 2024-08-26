Award-winning hotel group launches search for first ever 'ambassadog'

Crerar Hotels is looking for the perfect pooch to front its revitalised dog friendly offering

A leading hotel group is on the lookout for its first ever ‘ambassadog’ to help front its brand-new dog-friendly offering.

To mark National Dog Day (Monday 26 August 2024), Crerar Hotels has launched a search for the paw-fect pup to be the face of its new Dogs of Crerar Hotels campaign.

The AA Small Hotel Group of the Year, which owns and operates a collection of dog-friendly four-and-five-star luxury hotels and inns across the country, is calling on paw-rents to share their favourite photographs and videos of their four-legged friends at a Crerar Hotel property using the hashtag #DogsofCrerarHotels

The lucky pooch chosen as the winner will claim the title of Crerar Hotels new ‘ambassadog’, as well as enjoy a stay complimentary at a property of their choice.

Niall O’Shaughnessy, General Manager of Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa and paw-rent to Callie and Willow, the hotel resident pups, said: "We’ve always believed that dogs are part of the family – which is why it’s so important to us to make their stay just as warm as welcoming as that of our two-legged guests.

“Therefore, what better way to celebrate the launch of our new Dogs of Crerar Hotels campaign than giving one lucky pup the chance to be our very first ‘ambassadog’ and experience our new dog-friendly offering first hand.

“We’re looking for a friendly, cheeky pup who isn’t afraid to show their personality in front of a camera.

“We’re really excited about our new dog-friendly package and can’t wait to see all the joyful pictures and videos captured at our hotels between our guests and their four-legged friends.”

Already renowned for its exceptional dog-friendly offering, Crerar Hotels’ brand-new package of dog-friendly amenities includes a welcome pack with a ball, treats and poo bags as standard, a Tail Waggers guide with useful information on nearby walks and local vet information and all properties will also offer plush beds, cosy blankets and water bowls to pooches who enjoy a little bit of luxury.

On arrival dogs will be treated to biscuits with water bowls also in reception whilst each hotel will also have their own unique offering, Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa for example, currently offers complimentary breakfast sausages whilst Oban Bay Hotel has a Dog Wall of Fame and puppuccinos.

What’s more, Crerar Hotels has also announced an exciting partnership with Edinburgh-based luxury dog accessories brand Stocky & Dee, who have developed a bespoke range of limited-edition collars, bow ties and poo bag holders in the iconic colours synonymous with each hotel.

Guests staying or visiting a restaurant will be able to purchase items from the exclusive collection from autumn.

Mairi Robb, founder of Stocky & Dee, said: “We’ve designed a bespoke range of products with Crerar Hotels to help make their four-legged guests experience even better. Whether it’s a charming bow tie or the full set it will be a nice memento and will act as a reminder of their lovely stay.

“Each piece is carefully handmade by our team in Edinburgh, we use luxurious yarns and velvet to create our products with quality metal fittings and a dual branded tag to showcase both brands.

“My parents are regular visitors of Golf View Hotel & Spa in Nairn, which is part of the Crerar Hotels collection, they love that it is dog friendly so when the opportunity arose it seemed like the perfect partner for such a collab.”