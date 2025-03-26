Avant Homes to host view home events in East Kilbride, Hamilton and Robroyston

Avant Homes Scotland is hosting view home events at its developments in East Kilbride, Hamilton and Robroyston on Saturday March 29 and Sunday March 30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prospective buyers will have the opportunity to look around the new homes at the ‘Step inside a new Avant home’ event and experience Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy-efficient homes.

At the £69m, 252-home Jackton Green development in East Kilbride, prospective buyers will have the opportunity to look around view homes for seven of the housebuilder’s different house styles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located off Jackton Road, Jackton Green comprises a mix of three- and four-bedroom homes. Prices at the development start from £249,995 for a three-bedroom terraced Hazelbridge house style to £412,995 for a four-bedroom detached Trewbrook.

View homes - Prospective buyers can view the Stirling (CGI of house style) at the 'Step inside a new Avant home' event at Darach Fields, Robroyston

At the £53m, 197-home Highstonehall development in Hamilton, prospective buyers will have the opportunity to look around view homes for four of the housebuilder’s different house styles.

Located off Glenfinnan Drive, near the centre of Hamilton and just 12 miles from Glasgow, Highstonehall comprises a mix of three- and four-bedroom homes. Prices at the development start from £260,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Impstone house style to £399,995 for a four-bedroom detached Trewbrook.

Prospective buyers will also be able to explore four of Avant Homes’ view homes at the £57m, 167-home Darach Fields development in Robroyston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development is located just off Daffodil Place, close to the M80 and features a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes. Prices at Darach Fields range from £2544,995 for a three-bedroom terraced Elmwood house style to £443,995 for a five-bedroom detached Stirling.

View homes - Prospective buyers can view the Trewbrook (CGI of house style) at the 'Step inside a new Avant home' event at Jackton Green, East Kilbride

Selected plots at all three developments are available with a range of incentives. These include part exchange, £10,000 deposit paid, £1,000 towards legal fees and a five per cent deposit contribution, which is ideal for first time buyers looking to get onto the property ladder.

Appointments are not required at the events and the Avant Homes Scotland sales team will be present at the developments to advise potential homeowners on the available homes and incentives.

Avant Homes Scotland sales director, Lisa Archibald, said: “Jackton Green, Highstonehall and Darach Fields have been exceptionally popular developments, so we are excited to welcome potential buyers to our ‘Step inside a new Avant home’ event and explore our new homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With a range of practically designed, energy-efficient house styles and great incentives available, it’s a fantastic opportunity for anyone considering a move to come and see what we have to offer.