Atholl Estates has released details of its biannual “Schools Day”

Taking place this year on 28th May, the interactive and highly engaging day sees Nursery & Primary Schoolchildren, from all over the Perth & Kinross Council areas, invited to the estate, the home of Blair Castle, for a day of fun filled learning activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For some of the smaller schools and nurseries across the area, this can mean a whole school coming along to spend the day in Blair Atholl.

Age appropriate for children ranging from 3 to 12 years, the Schools Open Day aims to demonstrate the varied range of tasks and activities carried out on the (size) estate by the various departments that work there on a daily basis. Led by the Rangers Department, activities lined up this year include the game department demonstrating its use of Highland Garron ponies which traditionally bring Deer down from the hillside, together with a Gundog Display. The Farming team lays on its very popular tractor tours, whilst also of huge interest to the children is the ‘build a house’ activity, delivered by the Estate’s Works team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other aspects of the day include the Estate Rangers matching tracks and signs to the animals, whilst the caravan park staff demonstrate how to pitch a tent. Not to be outdone, staff at Blair Castle itself provide a fun dressing up box which makes for great photographs.

Atholl Estates is a fantastic environment for young children

Commenting on this year’s Schools Day, Head Ranger, Julia Duncan, said “Schools Day is one of the best and most enjoyable days we host on the estate, a real team effort, always resulting in lots of tired, but happy, children at the end of the day.”

“As it only takes place once every two years, this is only my second experience of it,” said Julia. “As far as we are aware, no other estate in Scotland hosts anything like this, involving, on average, 500 children.”

“The emphasis on the day is very much to make sure the children have fun, together with ensuring that they are able to understand the varied work we do here on the estate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting from Blair Atholl Primary School, Headteacher, Dawn Hunter, said: “The children and staff of Blair Atholl School can’t wait to take part in the bi-annual Atholl Estates Day. The children love seeing what is happening on the Estate which is a huge part of their community. We are grateful that we get to take part in such a fun day that helps children to discover new skills and passions.”

Blair Castle in Highland Perthshire

Julia also revealed that Atholl Estates was once again collaborating with the British Exploring Society, an organisation which exposes young people to challenges they would never have before encountered.

“Often this can be something as simple as a night in a tent, or being out in the countryside,” she said. “They usually start at a base camp, and from there, deploy in smaller groups on a couple of overnight trips in quite remote terrain. It’s excellent for building resilience and confidence in young people from various backgrounds. We are delighted to have been selected to assist BES with this worthwhile work, and look forward to welcoming them, together with the young people, across the summer.”

Further details www.atholl-estates.co.uk.