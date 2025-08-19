Asda Stenhousemuir surprises community foodbank with a lucky golden ticket for £1,500 worth of free fuel

Volunteers at Keep Larbert and Stenhousemuir Beautiful (KLSB) were in for a big surprise when Community Champion Hazel Culbert from Asda’s Stenhousemuir store presented the team with a lucky golden ticket for £1,500 worth of free fuel.

A total of 20 deserving community groups across the UK have been chosen to receive a golden ticket to help them with the burden of expensive transportation costs as part of Asda's 60th birthday celebrations.

Community group KLSB was co-founded by Sheona McMorran and her husband John in 2019. The Stenhousemuir-headquartered charity runs a food bank and community kitchen and hosts regular in-person events to combat social isolation in the area.

The Golden Ticket event, which started on July 18 and runs until August 25, is part of a number of different celebrations taking place this year to mark six decades of Asda.

As well as golden tickets for community groups, 40 golden tickets are being secretly hidden through the course of the event amongst Asda branded products in the main aisles of the retailer’s larger stores, each one offering a lucky winner a fuel card containing 12-months’ worth of free fuel* from Asda petrol stations (excluding Express sites), up to the value of £1500.

Hazel Asda Community Champion said: “I'm over the moon that KLSB have been chosen to receive a lucky golden ticket to help with their transport costs. I just know how much this is going to help them to continue their support to our local community. It was such a privilege to be able to give Sheona and the team such a wonderful surprise as part of Asda's 60th birthday celebrations."

Sheona McMorran, Co-Founder of KLSB, added:“This support from Asda came as a very welcome surprise and will make a huge difference to what we’re able to achieve in the time ahead. Our charity van always on the road, it’s run off its feet, whether that’s picking up donations or transporting food to pop-up pantries we run out in the community.

“The money we’ll save on fuel costs can be redirected into buying things like fresh fruit, veg, milk and cheese for the pantry, where members pay £2.50 a week to access 12 items of food. It’s these kinds of fresh items we can’t issue through the food bank that make a big difference to people’s lives. We’re absolutely delighted with this surprisesupport from Asda – and want to say a huge thank you to Hazel and the team.”