Asda security guard helps track down elderly customer’s lost purse
Gillian Glancey, who has worked with the security team at Asda Kilmarnock for four years, first stepped in to help the elderly customer earlier the same day, when she asked for help to get a taxi home.
Gillian, 40, called a cab on the customer’s behalf, but shortly after she left the store, Gillian received a phone call from the customer, explaining she’d left her purse in the cab after paying the fare.
Gillian quickly reassured the shopper and said she’d do all she could to help recover her purse. Gillian contacted the taxi company on the customer’s behalf and managed to track down the missing purse and then returned it to the customer home.
Gillian Glancey, Security Guard, Asda Kilmarnock said: "I just did what I felt was right. I think It's really important to look out for people in our local community. Sometimes it's the small things like something as simple as making a phone call that can make a big difference in someone else’s day. I’m delighted I was able to help her."
Lisa Sandu. General Store Manager, Asda Kilmarnock said:“At Asda, we take pride in supporting our community and looking after those around us. Gillian’s quick thinking and compassion reflect the values we stand for, and we’re incredibly proud to have her on our team. Well Done, Gillian!"