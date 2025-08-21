Asda Kirkcaldy surprises Clued Up Project with a lucky golden ticket for £1,500 worth of free fuel

The team at Clued Up Project were in for a big surprise this week when Jean Ritchie, Community Champion at Asda Kirkcaldy presented them with a lucky golden ticket for £1,500 worth of free fuel as part of Asda's 60th birthday celebrations.

A total of 20 deserving community groups across the UK have been chosen to receive a golden ticket to help them with the burden of expensive transportation costs.

Clued Up Project provides a comprehensive, “youth friendly” substance use support and information service for young people under-26 in the Fife area, also targeting the wider issues of general well-being and lifestyle.

The project provides education, prevention, early intervention and diversion for young people affected by their own or someone else’s substance use.

The Golden Ticket event is part of a number of different celebrations taking place this year to mark six decades of Asda. Over the course of a month until August 25th, 40 Golden Tickets are being secretly hidden amongst Asda branded products in the main aisles of the retailer’s larger stores across the UK, each one offering the lucky winner a fuel card containing 12-months’ worth of free fuel* from Asda petrol stations (excluding Express sites), up to the value of £1,500.

Jean Ritchie, Asda Kirkcaldy Community Champion, said: “I'm over the moon that Clued Up Project have been chosen to receive a lucky golden ticket to help with their transport costs. They’re a fantastic charity and I just know how much this is going to help them to continue their support for young people in our local community.

"It was such a privilege to be able to give Stevan and the team such a wonderful surprise as part of Asda's 60th birthday celebrations."

Stevan Sutherland, Team Leader at Clued Up Project, said: “This came as such a great surprise, and Asda’s support will make a huge difference to the work we do. The charity’s van is used for all sorts, not least going out on a Friday night where our team engage with young people on the street. It’s a way for us to build relationships and reach young people in the area who could benefit from our services.

“The van is also used for group work and trips where we’re able to take young people away on residentials or for day trips, doing activities like water sports and outdoor pursuits. As a small charity, targeted support like this can really make a difference. I’d like to say a massive thank you from everyone at Clued Up Project to Jean and all the team at Asda.”