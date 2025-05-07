Asda Inverness presents £1,000 Asda Foundation Grant to Spokes For Folks in celebration of Asda’s 60th birthday
Asda’s Charity, Asda Foundation has awarded a £1,000 grant to Inverness-based charity, Spokes For Folks.
The grant is part of over £60,000 of funding that will be awarded to community groups across the UK from the Asda Foundation in celebration of Asda’s 60th Birthday.
The volunteer-led charity provides sociable assisted trike and adapted bike rides for the elderly and those with limited mobility. Each ride is piloted by trained volunteers who help break down barriers caused by social isolation and disability – while also promoting the use of green spaces and intergenerational connection within the community.
Spokes For Folks will use the funding to purchase a specially designed trike from Copenhagen. This new addition will allow the charity to support more people, particularly care home residents, to enjoy scenic views, fresh air and being out in the community with others.
Asda Inverness Community Champion Kylie Omand, said: “The group are delighted with the £1,000 grant from Asda Foundation after we nominated them, in celebration of Asda’s 60th Birthday. It is such a heart-warming initiative and it’s amazing the places they manage to take people that they otherwise wouldn’t get to see.
“I joined them for a ride recently and the trikes are incredible, making for a comfortable and smooth journey for their passengers. I am over the moon that the application was successful and they’re able to purchase a new trike!”
Vonnie Stevenson, Fundraising and Social Media Committee Member, Spokes For Folks, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Asda Foundation for the funding that’s enabled us to add another trike to our fleet. The demand for our service is growing every day. We are currently supporting 30 different clients and groups, so having an extra trike really makes a difference.
“With nine trikes now on the go, our pilots are out up to three times a day, Monday to Friday. We’re always keen to train up new volunteers and pilots to help us keep things moving!
“When we received the grant, Asda Foundation also gifted us a generous hamper of goodies for our volunteers, along with waterproof robes, blankets, hats and gloves – perfect for keeping our passengers warm, dry and shaded from the sun! Such a thoughtful gesture, and everyone’s loving the added comfort on their rides.”