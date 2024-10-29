Asda Foundation awards £30,500 of funding to support Scottish foodbanks this winter
Asda’s charity, The Asda Foundation, has awarded over £250,000 worth of grants to 270 foodbanks across the UK, including 31 in Scotland. Grants awarded are between £500 and £1,000 and are aimed at supporting foodbanks with their essential needs.
Funding can be used by the awarded groups to purchase food supplies, basic hygiene items, and contribute to storage and fuel / delivery costs.
One of the successful groups to receive funding of £1,000 is the Courtyard Pantry Enterprise in Maryhill. Its aim is to reduce the effects of poverty in Glasgow, using food as a vehicle for change.
Dale Todd, Managing Director at Courtyard Pantry Enterprise, said: “Funding from the Asda Foundation will make a massive difference to the work we do in the local community. Food insecurity in the area we work in has unfortunately trebled in recent years and demand for affordable food has significantly increased as a result. Support to help us meet that demand will make a big difference to the community in which we serve.”
Ryan Rooney, Community Champion at Asda Maryhill, said: “I’m delighted to have worked with the Courtyard Pantry Enterprise to help secure its grant of £1,000 from the Asda Foundation. I know this money will make a massive difference to them over the coming months – especially as we go into the colder winter season when demand is much higher for these important services.
“The team do an amazing job for the community, sorting out food parcels all year round to meet the needs of local people, so I’m so pleased to be able to support them through the Asda Foundation grants initiative.”
Karl Doyle, Chair of the Asda Foundation, said: “Foodbanks and local food organisations provide support to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities when they are facing hard times. We know that they are a lifeline service to many, often facing high demand with the added pressure of shortages in donations and volunteers. We hope this Asda Foundation funding can support their needs in the final months of the year.”