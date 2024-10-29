Asda Foundation awards £30,500 of funding to support Scottish foodbanks this winter

•The Asda Foundation has donated over £250,000 to 271 foodbanks across the UK including 31 groups in Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda’s charity, The Asda Foundation, has awarded over £250,000 worth of grants to 270 foodbanks across the UK, including 31 in Scotland. Grants awarded are between £500 and £1,000 and are aimed at supporting foodbanks with their essential needs.

Funding can be used by the awarded groups to purchase food supplies, basic hygiene items, and contribute to storage and fuel / delivery costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the successful groups to receive funding of £1,000 is the Courtyard Pantry Enterprise in Maryhill. Its aim is to reduce the effects of poverty in Glasgow, using food as a vehicle for change.

Asda Maryhill Community Champion presents Courtyard Pantry Enterprise with £1,000 grant cheque from the Asda Foundation

Dale Todd, Managing Director at Courtyard Pantry Enterprise, said: “Funding from the Asda Foundation will make a massive difference to the work we do in the local community. Food insecurity in the area we work in has unfortunately trebled in recent years and demand for affordable food has significantly increased as a result. Support to help us meet that demand will make a big difference to the community in which we serve.”

Ryan Rooney, Community Champion at Asda Maryhill, said: “I’m delighted to have worked with the Courtyard Pantry Enterprise to help secure its grant of £1,000 from the Asda Foundation. I know this money will make a massive difference to them over the coming months – especially as we go into the colder winter season when demand is much higher for these important services.

“The team do an amazing job for the community, sorting out food parcels all year round to meet the needs of local people, so I’m so pleased to be able to support them through the Asda Foundation grants initiative.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad