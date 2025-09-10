Asda colleagues club together for locals impacted by blaze

Kind-hearted Asda colleagues have pulled together to support Perth residents impacted by a city centre fire earlier this year, after around 40 people were evacuated from their homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly Burns and Michelle Orrock rallied co-workers at Asda Perth, raising hundreds of pounds in the wake of the blaze to be distributed by Perth and Kinross Council to those in need.

Home and Leisure colleague Kelly said: “It was a huge shock to everyone in the community, and we just wanted to do what we could to help. As an organisation, Asda made a contribution, and our customers also got involved by donating things like teddy bears and clothes in trolleys in store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But as members of the community Michelle and I, as well as all our colleagues, wanted to show our solidarity with the people impacted, too. It was a terrible thing to happen, and we wanted to do what we could to help, and let them know we’re thinking of them.”

Asda Perth colleagues Michelle Orrock, left and Kelly Burns

Grocery colleague Michelle added: “In situations like this, it’s so important for people to pull together. We arranged a collection among the colleagues in store, and were really pleased with the response, raising £330. You’d like to think that if you faced a similar situation, people in your community would do what they could to help.”

Asda Perth GSM Adrian Okolski said: “The whole team was very shaken by news of the fire. In the immediate aftermath, the store helped to provide some essentials like food, water, clothes and toys for those affected.

“But Kelly and Michelle, who have both been with Asda more than 20 years, were so moved by what had happened they wanted to make a personal contribution and took the initiative to organise a collection specifically for colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a great reflection of the caring natures of both these women – and of the big part we have here at the heart of our community.”

Councillor Eric Drysdale, depute leader of Perth and Kinross Council and ward member for Perth City Centre, added: “The community response to the devastating fire at Scott Street has been truly overwhelming.