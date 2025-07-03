Asda brings rare Scottish-grown golden raspberries to stores for the first time

Asda shoppers are set to be the first in the country to enjoy Scottish-grown golden raspberries as the rare summer fruit hits selected supermarket shelves this weekend.

The berries – praised for their flavour by top Scottish chef Stevie McLaughlin – will be available for a limited time window while crop lasts in Asda stores.

Asda worked with grower partners Bruce Farms and supplier Scotty Brand to bring the unique variety to market, with a limited amount of special release punnets available. The golden raspberries will grace selected UK stores while stocks last and are set to sit alongside their more popular red counterparts in store.

Geoff Bruce, Director at Bruce Farms, a fourth-generation farm in Meigle, Perthshire, said: “The golden raspberries have been a real passion project for us and it’s exciting to be at the forefront of introducing something new to the Scottish soft fruit sector.

“As growers, we’re always looking at ways to innovate and explore different varieties that not only thrive in our climate but also offer a unique selling point for customers. Our product development team sourced the rare ‘All Gold’ raspberries, and we are pleased to let consumers try them for the first time, however they will need to be quick as the crop is limited.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to see them being grown successfully here in Perthshire’s rich farmland and building on our family’s 125-year legacy of farming and commitment to quality.”

Bringing all the flavour of traditional varieties - and more - the premium golden raspberries are said to have a delicate texture, in addition to the distinctive yellow hue that sets them apart from their red-coloured cousins.

Stevie McLaughlin, Head Chef at the two Michelin-starred Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, has been incorporating the golden raspberries into his fine dining desserts – but says the fruit will work just as well in a simple home recipe.

“For me, it’s always about flavour, and these golden raspberries truly delivered, a delicate understated tartness, balanced with a nice hit of Scottish earthiness,” he said.

“Perfect for a fine dining summer dessert, or equally in a simple fruit salad at home.”

Partnering with Bruce Farm to take the team’s golden raspberries to Asda customers is Scotty Brand, an organisation born in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, in 1948 when Albert Barlett began boiling home-grown beetroot in a tin bath to support his family.

More than 75 years on, the family run brand works with farmers across Scotland, proudly championing locally grown fruit and vegetables.

Andrew Young, Scotty Brand Development Manager, said: “At Scotty Brand, we’re committed to supporting Scottish growers and expanding variety of produce available to retailers and customers.

“Our long-standing partnership with Asda has enabled us to bring this exclusive new product to market, supporting growth and diversification within the sector while showcasing the exceptional quality of Scottish produce and the vital role of local, sustainable growing practices.”

Ashley Connolly, Asda Scotland Local Buying Manager, said: “It's exciting that Asda customers will be the first to be able to buy these limited-edition golden raspberries. Our partnership with Scotty Brand has continued to go from strength to strength, and by bringing this new product innovation to life is a credit to both the farm and supplier. Getting the product into Asda stores this quickly also highlights our ongoing commitment to supporting local growers as well as offering customers something new, fresh, seasonal and unique.”

