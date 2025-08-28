Asda Ayr customer finds lucky golden ticket to win a year's supply of fuel
The lucky golden ticket had been hidden away in the shelves by one of Asda’s mystery colleagues as part of the supermarket’s year-long celebrations to mark its landmark 60th birthday.
This exciting giveaway follows Asda’s recent 60p per litre fuel flashback event in Halifax—where the first 60 drivers to visit the site of Asda’s very first petrol station were treated to prices not seen since the 1990s.
Gillian Dillon, General Store Manager, Asda Ayr said: “Asda has always been about delivering great value to our customers, and our 60th birthday is the perfect chance to celebrate. The Golden Ticket giveaway is a fun way to say thank you to our shoppers for all their loyalty over the years and I’m so pleased that one of Asda Ayr’s customers has been lucky enough to win.”
Asda will also celebrate its communities by surprising 20 different community groups with a golden ticket, worth £1,500 to help lift the burden of any transportation costs.