Asda Ayr customer finds lucky golden ticket to win a year's supply of fuel

By John Dunbar
Contributor
Published 28th Aug 2025, 15:58 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 16:00 BST
Asda Ayr customer Jennifer Stevenson had a shock earlier this week when she discovered a golden ticket that won her free fuel worth up to £1,500 for the next 12 months.

The lucky golden ticket had been hidden away in the shelves by one of Asda’s mystery colleagues as part of the supermarket’s year-long celebrations to mark its landmark 60th birthday.

This exciting giveaway follows Asda’s recent 60p per litre fuel flashback event in Halifax—where the first 60 drivers to visit the site of Asda’s very first petrol station were treated to prices not seen since the 1990s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gillian Dillon, General Store Manager, Asda Ayr said: “Asda has always been about delivering great value to our customers, and our 60th birthday is the perfect chance to celebrate. The Golden Ticket giveaway is a fun way to say thank you to our shoppers for all their loyalty over the years and I’m so pleased that one of Asda Ayr’s customers has been lucky enough to win.”

Asda will also celebrate its communities by surprising 20 different community groups with a golden ticket, worth £1,500 to help lift the burden of any transportation costs.

Related topics:ASDAHalifax
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice