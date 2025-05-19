Army veteran appeals for volunteers to help servicemen and women

An Army veteran, from South Lanarkshire, is appealing for local people to volunteer to provide vital support for the men and women who have served their country.

Veterans’ charity Help for Heroes is trying to bring more people on board as volunteers as it expands its reach in local communities.

David Dent, age 58, lives in Carluke and served for in the Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps during the 1990s and was a specialist in intensive care and military trauma, carrying out emergency care on the battlefield.

He received a blast injury received in Bosnia in 1994, which resulted in a medical discharge in 2000. As a result, he experiences chronic pain and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and uses a wheelchair daily.

With support from Help for Heroes, he overcame his disability to become the first seated athlete to set a world record under the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association – a distance of 23ft and 6 inches in the shot put. In addition to being a para-athlete, he is now an advocate for disabled veterans, a university lecturer, a company director, and a consultant for the Scottish Government.

David said: “Help for Heroes was there for me when I most needed it. It’s really been a lifeline for me and thousands of other veterans, but it needs to recruit more volunteers so it can support more men and women who have served.

“As well as providing clinical, mental health and welfare support services through a team of dedicated advisors, the Charity works with groups to support veterans and their families to connect with each other and their communities through sports and social activities.

“These activities can be an important part of recovery and the Charity wants to expand this activity in Lanarkshire but to do this it’s going to need volunteers.”

Help for Heroes is currently supporting 37 veterans across Lanarkshire. The Charity aims to work with volunteers, national and local organisations to offer activities for veterans and their families such as wheelchair basketball, archery, rowing, as well as activities such as photography and creative writing. It is also hoping to hold regular drop-in cafe social sessions.

On average, five people are medically discharged from the UK military every day. Some veterans must find new ways to live with a physical disability. Others face complex mental trauma. Many feel cut off from society, friends, even family.

David added: “I know personally what a valuable job Help for Heroes does. There are approximately 11,600 veterans living in Lanarkshire and if we can recruit people who are able to give a couple of hours a week, the Charity can do more for local people.

“We also need people who are happy to help us with fundraising events. Last year our volunteer fundraisers helped us out with bucket collections at supermarkets and other locations.

“If you’d like to find out more about how you can volunteer, or have a passion for a sport, creative or social activity that you think you could share with veterans, then please get in touch.”