Arbroath care home pays tribute to resident and Scots Guards veteran for Armed Forces Day
Armed Forces Day (June 28) is an annual opportunity for the nation to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community, from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.
Born on March 28, 1938, John served in the Scots Guards for nine years, a career that saw him take part in some of the most distinguished duties at home and abroad. His first official posting was the iconic Trooping the Colour, a proud moment in his early service. He later spent three years stationed in Nairobi, Kenya, where he welcomed the birth of his first son.
Following this, John was posted to Pirbright, Surrey, where his second son was born. His service also included an eight-week tour of Canada, and he later served as an official guard at the Royal Mint before leaving the Army.
As part of Lunan Court’s Armed Forces Day commemorations, John was honoured by fellow residents and colleagues. He proudly displayed his service medal, and a plaque presented to him by his friends was placed on display as a tribute to his years of dedication and loyalty.
Honor Campbell, HC-One Scotland’s Home Manager at Lunan Court Care Home, said:
“We are incredibly proud to have John as part of our Lunan Court family. His service to our country is an inspiration to us all, and it was a privilege to recognise his contributions on Armed Forces Day. Celebrating and remembering the sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces, both past and present, is something we hold close to our hearts.”