Arbroath care home pays tribute to resident and Scots Guards veteran for Armed Forces Day

Colleagues and residents at HC-One’s Lunan Court Care Home in Arbroath, proudly marked Armed Forces Day with a heartfelt celebration honouring the military service of resident, John Ure, aged 87, a proud veteran of the Scots Guards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armed Forces Day (June 28) is an annual opportunity for the nation to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community, from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

Born on March 28, 1938, John served in the Scots Guards for nine years, a career that saw him take part in some of the most distinguished duties at home and abroad. His first official posting was the iconic Trooping the Colour, a proud moment in his early service. He later spent three years stationed in Nairobi, Kenya, where he welcomed the birth of his first son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following this, John was posted to Pirbright, Surrey, where his second son was born. His service also included an eight-week tour of Canada, and he later served as an official guard at the Royal Mint before leaving the Army.

Resident John Ure from HC-One Scotland’s Lunan Court Care Home’s service medal, and plaque

As part of Lunan Court’s Armed Forces Day commemorations, John was honoured by fellow residents and colleagues. He proudly displayed his service medal, and a plaque presented to him by his friends was placed on display as a tribute to his years of dedication and loyalty.

Honor Campbell, HC-One Scotland’s Home Manager at Lunan Court Care Home, said: