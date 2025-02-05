Applications open for brand new BBC One quiz show - The Inner Circle
We are looking for fun, competitive and entertaining personalities who think they have what it takes to compete in this ultimate test of strategy and general knowledge.
Please fill out all the questions on the form and please send it back to us with a clear photo of yourself (ideally, this will be a head and shoulders shot).
Closing Date for Applications: Sunday, March 9.
Applications must be received by the closing date. The Producer may extend the closing date at their sole discretion and may consider applications received after the closing date in order to identify possible reserve contestants.
Audition Period: Auditions are currently due to take place during February & March 2025. These will take the form of online auditions.
Filming Period: Filming is scheduled for April 2025 in Glasgow. Please only apply if you will be available during this time. You may be required for a couple of days.
Restrictive Conditions: You must be at least 18 years of age and resident in the UK (including the Channel Islands and Isle of Man).
Terms and Conditions: Full T&Cs apply. See link below. https://eu.castitreach.com/a/terntv/theinnercircle/welcome