Ambassadors appointed to help lead estate agent's homelessness project

Estate agents operating across Scotland have been appointed to play a role in helping luxury property specialists, Fine & Country, reduce homelessness across the UK, and beyond.

Fine & Country Foundation has appointed Hannah Sykes and Rosie Cemmick as Ambassadors to champion the organisation’s mission to combat homelessness locally, nationally and internationally.

Hannah and Rosie work for Fine & Country Scotland and are among 11 dedicated Ambassadors nationwide who will play a role in the Foundation's ongoing campaign to reduce homelessness.

Fine & Country Scotland donates £100 of their fees to the Foundation on every property they complete on.

Rosie Cemmick, left, and Hannah Sykes.

Hannah said: “Rosie and I are thrilled to have been appointed as Fine & Country Foundation Ambassadors as we are passionate about reducing homelessness in our local communities and across the entire UK.

“The Foundation has made a real difference to people’s lives since it was launched in 2014, and we are excited to play a role in the important work they carry out.”

Rosie added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to shine a spotlight on the incredible work being done through The Fine & Country Foundation and to encourage more people to get involved. It’s a privilege to be working together with an amazing network of people across the UK so we can make a positive difference.”

Since its launch in 2014, The Fine & Country Foundation has raised and donated more than £1m to causes and organisations striving to make a difference to homeless people in their communities.

The Foundation runs grant schemes annually in Spring and Autumn where organisations and charities can receive a grant of up to £3,000.

Kate’s Kitchen, a cafe facility and meals on wheels provision to the people of Annan, as well as being an information and advice support hub offering arts and crafts and gardening activities, has benefited from two Foundation grants in the past year to help deliver its services to more people across the area.

Jon Cooke, Trustee of The Fine & Country Foundation, commented: "We are incredibly proud and deeply grateful to welcome our new Ambassadors. Their enthusiasm, dedication, and direct connection with our network across the UK are invaluable.

“Their regional insights and passion for our cause will be instrumental as The Foundation continues its work to support those affected by homelessness and poverty. We thank them for their commitment and look forward to the fresh perspectives they will bring to our fundraising efforts."