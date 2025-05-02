Amazon’s Dunfermline team donates books to Fife schools

Three schools in the Fife area have received a donation of fiction books, worth over £2,000, from the team at Amazon in Dunfermline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation of books was made to Cardenden Primary School, Masterton Primary School and Lochgelly South Primary School. Each school received 250 books from celebrated authors including David Walliams, Roald Dahl and Lewis Carroll.

All three schools are located in the Fife area and play a key role in developing local children’s skills for life and work, raising their awareness of opportunities available to them in once they leave school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the donation, Jamie Strain, General Manager at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dunfermline, said: “We want to encourage the younger generation to read and use their imagination. We hope that these three excellent primary schools enjoy the donations and that the books bring lots of joy and inspiration to the pupils.”

"The pupils have been non-stop reading!"

Jade Burt, an employee at Amazon in Dunfermline whose son attends Lochgelly South Primary School, added: “My son loves going to Lochgelly South Primary School and was thrilled to hear about the new books they had got from Amazon. Lochgelly South Primary School is an amazing school and I’m so glad they’re getting the recognition and support with this donation.”

Melinda Fleming, Principal Teacher from Cardenden Primary School, added: “We want to give a big thanks to the team at Amazon in Dunfermline for this donation of books. The pupils have been non-stop reading – they absolutely love their new books!”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded The Big House Multibank in Fife with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support to families in need. The Multibank network has now donated more than 7 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

The Cardenden Primary School pupils enjoying their new books