Amazon apprentice encourages others to follow in his footsteps during Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2025

An apprentice from Larbert is encouraging people across Scotland to consider taking part in an apprenticeship during Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Aitken from Larbert works as a general manager’s assistant at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunfermline. John is sharing his story following the recent news that Amazon is creating more than 1,000 new apprenticeships in the UK in 2025.

The Amazon apprenticeship programme, recognised as one of the UK's top apprenticeship schemes by the Government’s Department for Education[1], will offer a wide range of opportunities across the country in Amazon businesses including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Prime Video, and Amazon Devices and Services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John started his Chartered Management Degree apprenticeship in August 2021 through the Amazon Apprenticeship programme through Glasgow Caledonian University and is due to complete the course in August this year.

John Aitken, general manager's assistant at Amazon Dunfermline

After graduating from high school in 2011, John pursued a degree in professional performing arts in Cambridge. His passion for performance took him around the world, working as a dancer and entertainment officer across America and Australia. When the pandemic hit, John decided to come home to Scotland and rethink his career plan.

“I had built my career around entertainment but when COVID disrupted the industry in many ways, I had to explore new opportunities. I heard about the Amazon Apprenticeship programme and thought it would give me a way to transform my career while still being financially supported. It allowed me to earn and learn at the same time, gaining valuable experience while developing new skills.”

Since joining Amazon in 2021, John has worked across many teams, including process improvement and project management. Today, his role at Amazon allows him to work on projects that impact both the internal culture and the wider community. He enjoys the variety his role offers and the opportunities it brings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s actually the surprises within Amazon that make this job so rewarding,” he said. “What I’m doing now is not what I originally came into Amazon expecting, which has been a positive outcome for me. I’ve had the chance to manage projects, work with external partners and develop skills in ways I never imagined.”

John Aitken, general manager's assistant at Amazon Dunfermline

As he nears the end of his apprenticeship, John reflects on the highlights of the programme so far.

“You can learn all the theory in the world, but the real value comes from putting it into practice. The apprenticeship allows me to take what I learn and apply it straight away, embedding that knowledge into my work and refining my approach every day.”

For anyone considering an apprenticeship with Amazon, John has some advice:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You don’t know what you’re capable of until you try. Five years ago, I would never have imagined I’d be in this role, working on the projects I do today but stepping into the unknown has completely changed my career for the better.

“Jump in with both feet, be open to learning and make the most of every opportunity!”

John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager at Amazon, added: "The Amazon Apprenticeship programme is perfect for people of all ages who are either taking their first step on the career ladder, or for those who want to pursue a new path. This is one of the many ways we continue to create opportunities for people inside and outside Amazon to learn new skills and gain new qualifications."

Recruitment is now underway across more than 40 different programmes, including data science and cyber security, HR, marketing, engineering, health and safety, and warehouse operations. The majority of courses now also include generative AI training, and this year, Amazon is also launching new programmes including creative industries production, data centre operations, and facilities operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the launch of the Amazon Apprenticeship programme in 2013, Amazon has offered 7,000 apprenticeships in the UK. There are currently around 2,000 apprentices in the programme, making it one of the largest and broadest apprenticeship schemes in the UK. Since 2021, Amazon has committed £11 million supporting 650 small and medium-sized businesses, third sector organisations, and public sector bodies including the NHS with more than 1,000 apprenticeships. This is through the apprenticeship levy transfer scheme, across a wide range of schemes including adult care, data, dental nurses and broadcast production assistants.

Young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) can also take advantage of the Amazon Supported Internship programme. Launched in 2021, the initiative combines classroom learning with practical work experience; helping interns develop essential skills in English, Maths, and CV writing, while gaining hands-on experience across three operational job functions.

Pay at Amazon starts from £13.50 or £13.75 in Scotland, equating to between £28,000 and £29,000 annually. Additionally, from day one, all employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, and an employee discount. Together, these benefits are worth more than £700 annually, and employees can take advantage of a company pension plan.