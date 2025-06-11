Almost half of over 50s are experiencing loneliness

Almost half of over 50s in Scotland experience loneliness some or all of the time, according to new research by Age Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey also highlights crippling loneliness among carers, with 41% saying they felt lonely some or all of the time.

To mark Loneliness Awareness Week, the Scottish charity for older people has published On Every Street - a report which shows the extent of loneliness among older people, with figures revealing that there is at least one chronically lonely older person living on every street in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne, 60, from Glasgow was a carer for her mum and mother-in-law over the last 10 years.

Anne, 60, experienced acute loneliness as an unpaid carer to her Mum

“Being a dementia carer was very isolating. I gave up my career in financial services to be a full-time carer for my mum and moved into her house.

“It’s been a very lonely journey no matter who is around you physically and my husband and I feel very broken emotionally and physically.”

Alex, 71, from Motherwell, also features in the report. He said: “I’ve lived on my own since I came back to Scotland. I don’t have any family or friends around now. The reality is that so many people fall away from your life as you get older. And before you know it, you’re on your own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I put the TV on in the corner, but it’s really just to stop the silence.”

Alex, 71, says his Friendship Call from Age Scotland helps him feel less lonely

The charity believes that if Scotland is to meet the needs of an ageing population, more investment is needed to tackle loneliness levels otherwise the health of the nation could be severely impacted.

Katherine Crawford, chief executive at Age Scotland, said: “Scotland is in the grip of an epidemic of loneliness with chronic levels of loneliness not going anywhere.

“It is heartbreaking to think that the equivalent of one older person on every street in Scotland feels lonely all or most of the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our new report On Every Street lays bare the stories and people behind this shocking statistic and hears their deeply personal experiences of feeling locked out and lonely.

“Our helpline hears from people who have become lonely because they are trying to manage several contributing factors like, caring responsibilities, the rise in the cost of living or a disability. Loneliness can have a huge impact on someone’s health, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke and dementia, as well as contributing to significant mental health challenges.

“We are calling for the Scottish Government, local authorities, funders, politicians, and other partners to ramp up action and commit to renewed investment to support community groups with the resources and support they need to keep communities connected – without them the country faces a worse crisis of social isolation.”