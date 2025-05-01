Allanwater Homes bringing fourteen different house types to new Braidwood, Carluke development

Allanwater Homes, one of Central Scotland’s leading independent housebuilders, has broken ground at its latest development at Braidwood, Carluke, South Lanarkshire, bringing a choice of fourteen different house types to the area. The development will offer 132 family homes in total, the first of which will be made available to reserve in Spring 2025.

The new development will comprise three, four and five-bedroom homes, including a selection of rarely-available bungalow and villa-style properties. Starting prices are from £239,995. Built to a high specification with sustainable materials, including built in solar panels as standard to ensure optimum energy efficiency, all homes at Allanwater Carluke are designed for the future. Once complete, the wider development will comprise circa 2.2 acres of green communal spaces for residents to enjoy.

As part of its wider development strategy in Carluke, Allanwater has contributed £997k into the local community to enhance local infrastructure and support existing public services, including affordable housing, community facilities, and education.

The funds, which will be paid as part of Allanwater’s Section 75 planning conditions, will contribute to supporting local services for residents for many years to come, and will be paid as the development unfolds.

Allanwater Homes is known for offering a high specification in its homes

Jim Baxter, Director of Allanwater, said: “We are proud to have broken ground on our newest development in the Central Belt, in Carluke. As a family-owned developer, we are committed to building high-quality homes in exceptional locations and take our responsibility to meet local demand for homes very seriously. We understand that creating new communities goes beyond the bricks and mortar, which is why we have contributed nearly a million pounds into the local area as part of our planning obligations, which will help to fund local projects including affordable housing, educational projects, and improving infrastructure to everyone’s benefit.”

“Carluke itself is an attractive semi-rural town with great travel connections across the Central Belt to Glasgow and Edinburgh, and we are proud to be building a range of homes to suit buyers’ needs across the entire market, from first time buyers and young families to downsizers.”

The new homes at Allanwater Carluke are located just a short 5-minute drive from Carluke town centre, and approximately 15 minutes from both Wishaw and Larkhall. Carluke Train Station offers regular services to Glasgow (40 minutes) and Edinburgh (one hour), and is situated less than 1.5 miles from the development.

New homeowners at Allanwater Carluke will benefit from convenient access to the picturesque South Lanarkshire countryside and nearby amenities, including Carluke Leisure Centre. Close by lies Milton Nature Trail, a meticulously maintained pathway perfect for strolls, jogging, wildlife observations and leisurely dog walks.

Allanwater Homes are complete with luxury fitted kitchens

Excellent local schools, including Braidwood Primary School and Carluke High School, can be found in Carluke, which also has its own park, train station, Equestrian Centre and golf course. A good selection of independent shops, cafes, restaurants and food producers can be found in the town centre.