Aldi Scotland's famous Supermarket Sweep is coming to Edinburgh

Aldi Scotland’s Supermarket Sweep challenge is back again for another year, giving customers in Edinburgh the chance to raise funds for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

The supermarket challenge, inspired by the legendary game show, is sure to add excitement to the weekly shopping trip. As well as fundraising, Edinburgh locals have the chance to take home their favourite items from Aldi’s store in Leith.

Launched in 2016, the supermarket challenge offers shoppers the chance to take part in a five-minute trolley dash, allowing them to gather as many Aldi favourites as they can within the timeframe. Once the time is up, the lucky shopper gets to take home the trolley full of goodies, while Aldi matches the cash value of the goods as a donation.

Each year across Scotland CHAS supports over 500 babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions and their families. In 2025 every penny raised through Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep will go directly to CHAS, with £10,000 pledged in support.

Edinburgh residents can apply for the Supermarket Sweep until Sunday, June 8.

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland, said: “Our annual Supermarket Sweeps hold a special place in the Aldi calendar, donating over £50,000 to local charities since 2016. We’re very much looking forward to its return for another year and giving one lucky Edinburgh resident the chance to enjoy a truly unique supermarket experience.

“CHAS is a charity very close to our hearts, which provides a truly invaluable lifeline for families across Scotland, offering specialist care and unwavering support during the most difficult moments imaginable. This year, Aldi Scotland’s Supermarket Sweep will be travelling all over Scotland, giving Aldi customers nationally a brilliant opportunity to raise funds for CHAS while shining a light on the incredible work the charity does.”

Entry is free and customers can apply in-store or by emailing [email protected]

Entrants must be available to take part in the sweep after stores close at 10pm on their chosen date.

Entrants must be over 18 years old to take part, and alcohol products are not included in the sweep.