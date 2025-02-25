Aldi Scotland announces CHAS as the official charity partner for its 2025 Supermarket Sweep

Aldi Scotland has proudly announced Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) as the official charity partner of its long running and hugely popular Supermarket Sweep initiative for 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-loved event has named CHAS as the exclusive beneficiary, with funds raised helping to provide vital hospice care and support to children with life-shortening conditions across Scotland.

Launched in 2016, the supermarket challenge, inspired by the legendary game show, offers shoppers the chance to take part in a five-minute trolley dash, allowing them to gather as many Aldi favourites as they can within the timeframe. Once the time is up, the lucky shopper gets to take home the trolley full of goodies, while Aldi matches the cash value of the goods as a donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year across Scotland CHAS supports over 500 babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions and their families. In 2025 every penny raised through the initiative will go directly to CHAS, with £10,000 pledged in support.

Back - Conor, Shannon, Angela, Owen. Front - Craig, Linsey

With ten Sweeps set to take place throughout the year, the partnership will have a real impact on CHAS’ vital services, providing palliative, respite, and end-of-life care at Rachel House in Kinross, Robin House in Balloch, and across all of Scotland through CHAS at Home.

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director at Aldi Scotland, said: “CHAS provides an incredible lifeline for families across Scotland, offering specialist care and unwavering support during the most difficult moments imaginable. This is a charity very close to our hearts and we’re honoured to be partnering with them for our 2025 Supermarket Sweep.

“The annual initiative holds a special place in the Aldi calendar, donating over £50,000 to local charities since 2016, while offering loyal customers across Scotland the chance to take part in a truly unique supermarket experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope this partnership will not only raise significant funds for the charity but also help to shine a light on the incredible impact CHAS has across Scotland.”

Craig Hutton (Aldi), Linsey Cairns and Georgina Bushell (CHAS) and Graham Nicolson (Aldi)

Rami Okasha, CHAS CEO, said: “Aldi Scotland’s Supermarket Sweep is a fantastic initiative that will not only help raise vital funds for our organisation but hopefully highlight the reality faced by families caring for a child with a life-shortening condition.

“At CHAS, we provide unwavering care to children who may die young and their families, at every step on this hardest of journeys. We are dedicated to ensuring that no family in Scotland faces the death of their child alone. This partnership will help us continue to deliver expert care - whether in our hospices, in hospitals, or at home - so that families can make the most of every precious moment together.”

Aldi Scotland’s 2025 Supermarket Sweep will kick off at Aldi’s Chesser store in Edinburgh, with applications set to open on March 24. Further locations and dates will be announced in due course.