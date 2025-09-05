Aldi crowned 'Best for Scottish Sourcing' at Scottish Food & Drink Excellence Awards

Aldi Scotland has picked up the ‘Best for Scottish Sourcing’ Award at the Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards. This is the fourth time in five years the retailer has received this recognition.

The awards, which took place on Thursday 4 September in Glasgow, celebrate the best of the country’s food and drink sector by shining a light on the finest producers and suppliers from across Scotland.

Aldi saw off competition from Scotmid Co-operative to take home the ‘Best for Scottish Sourcing’ Award for the second year running. The accolade pays homage to businesses which place Scottish sourcing at the heart of consumer experience, proudly promote Scottish provenance and recognise the value of strong relationships with suppliers.

Earlier this year, the National Farmers Union Scotland (NFUS) revealed that Aldi was the top supermarket in Scotland when it comes to stocking the most Scottish produce, with results revealed almost 49% of the retailer’s produce was Scottish.

Aldi’s Scottish Buying Department was established in 2009, and kickstarted a host of strong relationships with suppliers across the country. Its work allows the supermarket’s customers to choose from more than 450 high-quality Scottish products from over 90 Scottish suppliers.

Aldi also picked up the ‘Confectionery Product of the Year’ Award for its Specially Selected Scottish Sicilian Lemon Shortbread Rounds (£1.59, 160g) for the second year in a row.

The retailer’s Specially Selected 40-Day Matured Aberdeen Angus Ribeye Steak (£6.79, 227g) was also awarded Scotch Brand Product of the Year, which recognises Scottish businesses which are leading the way in producing top quality Scotch Beef PGI, Scotch Lamb PGI or Specially Selected Pork products.

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland, said: “We’re immensely proud to once again be recognised as ‘Best for Scottish’. This award is really a tribute to the passion and dedication of our Scottish suppliers, who bring the very best of Scotland’s larder to Aldi customers every day.

“We’re committed to strengthening these relationships even further, ensuring shoppers across Scotland can enjoy high-quality products while supporting local producers.”