Aldi calls on charities in Edinburgh to register for food donations

Aldi is inviting charities, community groups and food banks in Edinburgh to sign up to receive regular food donations from its stores.

Through its ongoing partnership with community giving platform Neighbourly, Aldi stores in Edinburgh donate unsold food to good causes year-round. This initiative helps to reduce food waste and ensures that unsold fresh and chilled food products reach local groups, helping to provide vital support in local communities.

With availability at its Edinburgh stores for further charities to get involved, local organisations now have the opportunity to be paired with their local Aldi stores to collect surplus food donations regularly.

Any organisations not already working with Neighbourly but interested in collecting unsold food from Aldi can find out more and sign up for free here.

Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “Our food donation scheme plays a vital role in ensuring that fresh and healthy food is accessible to those in need all year round, while also allowing us to redistribute surplus stock that would otherwise go to waste.

“Our charity partners provide vital support every day, and we’re proud to work with Neighbourly to help make a positive difference in communities across the UK. As we approach what can typically be a busier period for these organisations, we’re pleased to be able to bring even more charities on board to our donations scheme.”

Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, added: “Local charities and community groups continue to see high demand for their services, at times with limited resources. Aldi’s surplus food donations offer practical help, and we’d love to hear from more organisations who could benefit.”

Shoppers can also donate food to local charities, food banks and community groups via the donation points in Aldi stores nationwide.