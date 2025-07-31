Ahmadiyya Muslim youth-led blood donation drive strengthens community bonds in Glasgow

Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association of Scotland successfully held a blood donation drive, bringing together members of the local youth community in a meaningful act of service.

The initiative saw young volunteers of Ahmadiyya Muslim arrive at the donation centre in high spirits, many participating for the first time. Their willingness to contribute reflected a deep commitment to public welfare and a shared desire to serve the wider community.

Organisers expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic response and noted the encouraging momentum gained from the event. “Alhamdolillah, we were thrilled by the turnout. What’s more inspiring is how many have expressed an interest in making blood donation a regular practice,” said one representative.

The drive not only contributed much-needed blood supplies to medical services but also underscored the values of generosity, unity, and civic responsibility upheld by Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association of Scotland.

