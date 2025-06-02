Agility dog is back competing again after farm accident

A dog who almost lost his leg in a horror accident is back enjoying agility sessions thanks to expert bandage therapy and paddling sessions in the pool.

Seven-year-old Jack Russell Ron was run over by a trailer on a Bathgate farm and owner Tracey Barton feared he may never be fit to compete again.

But after intensive therapy at Graham’s Road Vets in Falkirk, part of the Pet Health Club network of vets, and hydrotherapy sessions, he’s just started back doing Hoopers, a sport similar to agility.

Tracey was out on a regular evening walk with Ron and her two other dogs when a farmer came down the track with his Jeep and trailer.

“We’d pulled in to let him pass when Ron suddenly decided to chase, cut in front of the trailer and got run over,” said Tracey, from Westfield near Bathgate. “It happened in a split second and wasn’t the farmer’s fault at all.

“Ron’s back leg was a mess, with the skin all pulled off and lots of blood. He was in a right state, so the farmer ran us home so I could get to the vets.”

After emergency overnight treatment, Ron was transferred to Graham’s Road.

The injury was so serious an extensive treatment plan was worked out by the vets and nurses. The main bandaging regime was carried out by Registered Veterinary Nurse (RVN) Niamh Ezady, with input from Bandaging Angels, specialists in bandaging and wound care.

“It was a really challenging case as Ron’s wounds were so bad he could have lost the leg,” said Niamh. “We applied wet-dry dressings, which had to be changed every 24 hours, and then moved on to special dressings using manuka honey to help with the healing and removal of the dead tissue.

“After that, our vet team were able to operate to tack the skin back over and almost all the wound was covered. We then did further bandage dressings to help relieve pressure sores.

“He’s such a lovely dog it was incredibly rewarding to see him get better and be able to continue his recovery.”

As part of Ron’s rehab he had half-a-dozen sessions at Brookhydro in Uphall.

“He’d lost a huge amount of muscle from his leg,” said Tracey. “But he was able to build it back up in the pool without putting any weight on it. He also took part in canine conditioning physio sessions.”

Hoopers, a cross between agility and sheepdog herding without the sheep, involves navigating the dog round a course through hoops, barrels and tunnels. Ron had previously been a regular, and after all the veterinary treatment and rehab he finally returned to it last month.

“I didn’t know if he’d ever be able to do it again, and for a long time I was just happy if he’d be able to keep his leg,” added Tracey. “But when he did his first session he was running like the wind. It was so good to see.

“I can’t thank everyone involved in his care enough, particularly Niamh in the Graham’s Road team who was absolutely incredible.”

