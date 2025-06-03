Age Scotland dementia event champions lived experience and inclusion

Age Scotland has marked a significant milestone in its dementia work with a national event in Stirling. Bringing together people living with dementia, unpaid carers, community organisations and professionals to help shape the future of support across Scotland.

The event introduced Age Scotland’s refreshed dementia team and branding, and reinforced the charity’s commitment to placing lived experience at the heart of all its work. Through meaningful conversations and interactive sessions, the event reflected the charity’s focus on co-production, collaboration and building inclusive support that reflects the real needs of Scotland’s diverse communities.

To date, nearly £1 million in community grants has been distributed across the country, provided by Scottish Government funding. In addition, Age Scotland’s dementia network now includes 147 dementia friendly communities, spanning all 32 local authority areas. This reflects the breadth and impact of local, grassroots efforts to make Scotland a more dementia-inclusive nation.

With attendees traveling from across Scotland, the day highlighted the importance of reaching underrepresented groups and ensuring dementia support is accessible and inclusive, regardless of geography, background or identity.

Attendees at event

Maree Todd, Minister for Social Care, Mental Wellbeing and Sport, joined the event and delivered a keynote speech, emphasising the role of grassroots leadership and lived experience in the national dementia strategy.

Anna Clements, Head of Dementia at Age Scotland, said:

“This event was about connection, collaboration and celebration. It was truly inspiring to see such a passionate and diverse group of people, each bringing their own lived experience, come together with a shared determination to improve the lives of those living with dementia and unpaid carers.

“We’re building on a strong foundation of community-led activity and advocacy, and this event marks a significant step forward in placing lived experience and inclusion at the heart of everything we do. I’m excited about what comes next and proud to be working alongside such engaged and committed people from communities across Scotland.”

Attendees at Event

Maree Todd, Minister for Social Care, Mental Wellbeing and Sport, said:

“It was a pleasure to attend this event and hear from people directly impacted by dementia, as well as those working to create more supportive and inclusive communities.

“The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring that people can live well with dementia, and events like this show just how important it is to centre lived experience in that mission. We welcome Age Scotland’s leadership in this area and look forward to continuing our work together.”

As part of its ongoing work, Age Scotland is inviting people living with dementia and unpaid carers to join its Dementia Lived Experience Forum. The forum brings together voices from across Scotland to influence policy, shape resources and improve services, ensuring lived experience continues to guide the charity’s work.

New members are welcome to apply at: www/age.scot/DementiaForum