Age Scotland announces £310,000 to support grassroots dementia projects across Scotland

Age Scotland is delighted to announce a new round of the Encouraging and Supporting Grassroots Activity (ESGA) fund, offering £310,000 in grants to local groups working with people living with dementia and unpaid carers across Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grants of between £5,000 and £20,000 are available to fund activity over a 12-month period, running from 1st April 2026 to 31st March 2027.

Applications are now open and must be submitted by 5:00pm on Friday 5th September 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funded by the Scottish Government through the National Dementia Resilient Communities Programme Board, the ESGA fund supports the delivery of the National Dementia Strategy for Scotland. It aims to build resilience and sustainability in community-based support for people affected by dementia.

Evanton Wood Community Group

The fund prioritises community-led activities and Age Scotland particularly welcomes applications from groups working in rural or remote areas, and those supporting people from ethnic minority and LGBTQ+ communities, where access to dementia services can be especially limited.

All funding decisions will be made in partnership with a panel of people living with dementia and unpaid carers, ensuring that lived experience is central to the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pasna Sallis, CEO Funding Director for Weekday Wow Factor and former recipient of the ESGA fund, said:

"ESGA funding has secured a vital weekly meeting space for Weekday Wow Factor's Glasgow Meeting Centre, providing a safe and supportive environment for people living with dementia and their families. In a time when so much can feel uncertain, this consistent space offers comfort, routine and a sense of stability.

"The funding also enables us to support members’ physical, mental, social and emotional wellbeing through regular group activities and personalised 1:1 support. These sessions help build confidence, strengthen connections, and foster a strong sense of community and purpose."

Tom Arthur, Minister for Social Care and Mental Wellbeing, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In delivering change for our dementia communities, we have been clear how vital grassroots organisations are to providing more accessible, personalised support that meets the needs of people living with dementia across Scotland.

"The Scottish Government welcomes the launch of this year’s fund by Age Scotland, which has been supported by our local and national partners through the Resilient Communities Programme Board.

“We also welcome this year’s funding focus on rural areas and underrepresented communities, which will help strengthen the sustainability of local support networks in these areas.”

Anna Clements, Head of Dementia at Age Scotland, said:

“We’re proud to launch this new round of ESGA funding, which continues to invest in local, community-based solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This fund has been co-designed with people who live with dementia and those who care for them. Their insight is central to our decision-making, and we’re committed to funding activity that reflects their priorities and experiences.