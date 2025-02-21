After SSAFA helped her return to the RAF, Scots woman sets out to run London Marathon to give back

Nicola McKie turned to SSAFA when her struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) took over her life. To give back she is running the 2025 London Marathon to raise funds for the Armed Forces charity.

From Oban in Argyll and Bute, Nicola has served in the RAF since 2017, spending time at RAF Syerston, Lossiemouth, RAF High Wycombe and the Falklands. She is also the only family member who has joined the Armed Forces: to her the military offered an opportunity to experience new places and meet like-minded people.

A couple of years ago, Nicola reached out to SSAFA for help and was assigned a caseworker. While unaware of it at the time, she had developed and was exhibiting several symptoms of PTSD. Her days became a battle, one that would put the rest of her life on hold.

According to Nicola, her caseworker saved her: “She had a unique ability to make me feel comfortable enough to open up about what I had experienced. Without that, my health likely would have deteriorated to a point of no return. She helped me get the treatment I needed to return to work. Without her, I don’t know where I’d be today.”

Nicola in her uniform.

Nicola has since returned to work, and she is excited to start her next full-time role as Deputy OC HR Ops South Squadron, based at RAF Northolt. While she now has a different caseworker, she retains a tight bond with her original and considers her a close friend she continues to rely on for support.

Nicola added: “When the opportunity came up to raise funds for SSAFA, it was a no-brainer. SSAFA has helped me so much in the past few years, so running the London Marathon for the charity is the least I can do to give back.”

To donate to Nicola’s fundraising efforts, visit https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/nicola-mckie.