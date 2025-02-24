Aberdeen firm donates state-of-the art furniture to Indian School

Students from the fishing village of Kovalam, in Tamil Nadu, India have been given state-of-the-art classroom furniture courtesy of Aberdeen-based FF&E consultancy Pinnacle as part of their collaboration with the Venkat Trust (The Venkatraman Memorial Trust).

The charity ensures that children in the area can access an excellent education from kindergarten to university.

The furniture, which was excess stock, would ordinarily be written off, but the Venkat Trust, which has enjoyed a partnership with Pinnacle since 2023, put it to good use. The items arrived in time for a new influx of students.

Pinnacle whose offices are at Aberdeen Airport, Dyce, sponsors a group of students via the Venkat Trusts and CEO Darryl Stanley says: “For us, this isn’t just about sponsorship, it’s about empowerment, education, and the promise of a brighter future for young people growing up in a Kovalam where until 2004 when the Venkat Trust was set up, there was no free schooling.”

The students benefitting from Pinnacle's school furniture

Being able to go to school in a village where traditionally, children were destined for a life of poorly paid jobs, has enabled hundreds of young people to get degrees and go on to enjoy fulfilling careers.

UK sponsorship coordinator Emma Holder recently returned from a trip to meet the students sponsored by Pinnacle who posed for a photo.