Aberdeen Care Home embraces future of inclusive living
An Aberdeen care home has undergone a major transformation, blending four decades of community service with cutting-edge design.
Raeden Court, operated by Blackwood Homes and Care, recently celebrated its 40th anniversary with a comprehensive refurbishment that modernised its facilities while preserving the home’s strong sense of community.
The extensive upgrade, which included input from residents at every stage, reflects a growing shift in care home design—away from institutional layouts towards spaces that promote independence, comfort, and social connection.
Doug Moyes, Director of Customer Service at Blackwood Homes and Care, said: “For 40 years, Raeden Court has been at the heart of the Aberdeen community, providing a safe and welcoming home for people with disabilities. This refurbishment ensures it will continue to do so for decades to come.
“By embracing innovative and accessible design, while also empowering residents to shape their own spaces, we are setting a new standard to enable our customers to live as independently as possible.”
Each resident was given the opportunity to select the colour schemes and finishes for their own bedrooms and en-suite facilities, ensuring a personalised touch.
Bedrooms feature brand-new wardrobes, desks, non-slip flooring, and modern LED lighting, alongside specialist appliances tailored to support a range of needs.
The transformation in communal areas is equally striking. The refreshed entrance and hallways feature brighter lighting and new timber handrails to enhance accessibility and promote independence.
The lounge and kitchen areas have been redesigned to create a homely, private space for relaxation and social interaction. They feature contemporary décor, comfortable seating, and a practical but stylish kitchen area.
One of the most significant upgrades is the new dining room, which serves as a vibrant social hub for residents and staff.
Designed with inclusivity in mind, the space features a long communal dining table that can be split into three sections, allowing for flexible meal and event arrangements.
An innovative addition to the dining space is a height-adjustable kitchen worktop and breakfast bar, making meal preparation accessible to all, regardless of mobility.
Diane Allan, Head of Care at Blackwood Homes and Care said: “This refurbishment is about more than just aesthetics—it’s about creating a space where people feel empowered and included in every aspect of daily life.
“The involvement of residents in shaping their environment has been central to this project. From choosing colours to selecting décor, their input has been invaluable and the result is a place that truly feels like home.”
The refurbishment was led by Blackwood’s in-house Asset Officer, Richard Dingwall, working with contractors JOR Property. Consultation events took place allowing residents, families, and staff to contribute ideas and feedback throughout the process. Even after completion, residents continue to shape the space by selecting artwork and decorations for communal areas.
Staff facilities have also been upgraded, with refreshed break areas, lockers, and furniture, ensuring a comfortable and modern working environment.
This transformation reflects Blackwood’s wider commitment to inclusive living—creating spaces where people of all abilities can live their life to the full.
For more information on Blackwood, visit: https://www.blackwoodgroup.org.uk/