Aberdeen Care Home embraces future of inclusive living

Raeden Court marks 40 years with transformative refurbishment

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Aberdeen care home has undergone a major transformation, blending four decades of community service with cutting-edge design.

Raeden Court, operated by Blackwood Homes and Care, recently celebrated its 40th anniversary with a comprehensive refurbishment that modernised its facilities while preserving the home’s strong sense of community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extensive upgrade, which included input from residents at every stage, reflects a growing shift in care home design—away from institutional layouts towards spaces that promote independence, comfort, and social connection.

Raeden Court home kitchen and living area

Doug Moyes, Director of Customer Service at Blackwood Homes and Care, said: “For 40 years, Raeden Court has been at the heart of the Aberdeen community, providing a safe and welcoming home for people with disabilities. This refurbishment ensures it will continue to do so for decades to come.

“By embracing innovative and accessible design, while also empowering residents to shape their own spaces, we are setting a new standard to enable our customers to live as independently as possible.”

Each resident was given the opportunity to select the colour schemes and finishes for their own bedrooms and en-suite facilities, ensuring a personalised touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedrooms feature brand-new wardrobes, desks, non-slip flooring, and modern LED lighting, alongside specialist appliances tailored to support a range of needs.

Raeden Court home

The transformation in communal areas is equally striking. The refreshed entrance and hallways feature brighter lighting and new timber handrails to enhance accessibility and promote independence.

The lounge and kitchen areas have been redesigned to create a homely, private space for relaxation and social interaction. They feature contemporary décor, comfortable seating, and a practical but stylish kitchen area.

One of the most significant upgrades is the new dining room, which serves as a vibrant social hub for residents and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed with inclusivity in mind, the space features a long communal dining table that can be split into three sections, allowing for flexible meal and event arrangements.

Raeden Court home kitchen area

An innovative addition to the dining space is a height-adjustable kitchen worktop and breakfast bar, making meal preparation accessible to all, regardless of mobility.

Diane Allan, Head of Care at Blackwood Homes and Care said: “This refurbishment is about more than just aesthetics—it’s about creating a space where people feel empowered and included in every aspect of daily life.

“The involvement of residents in shaping their environment has been central to this project. From choosing colours to selecting décor, their input has been invaluable and the result is a place that truly feels like home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The refurbishment was led by Blackwood’s in-house Asset Officer, Richard Dingwall, working with contractors JOR Property. Consultation events took place allowing residents, families, and staff to contribute ideas and feedback throughout the process. Even after completion, residents continue to shape the space by selecting artwork and decorations for communal areas.

Raeden Court home dining area

Staff facilities have also been upgraded, with refreshed break areas, lockers, and furniture, ensuring a comfortable and modern working environment.

This transformation reflects Blackwood’s wider commitment to inclusive living—creating spaces where people of all abilities can live their life to the full.